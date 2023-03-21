Best RPK Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

The RPK dominated Warzone 2’s first season in a way only matched by the Fennec 45 SMG, with the two regularly forming a big-and-little partnership that dominated Al Mazrah. Subsequent nerfs have seen it knocked off top spot but it remains a popular and powerful choice in the battle royale and annual installment. Here, then, are the best RPK loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 RPK Build

Season Two Reloaded brought more nerfs to the RPK, which was already weakened considerably with the Season Two update. Specifically, it had its walking movement speed and muzzle velocity weakened. While those are frustrating, they’re not quite the be-all-and-end-all when it comes to Warzone 2 weapons and the RPK is still viable in Ashika Island and Al Mazrah.

We have adjusted our recommended build slightly though, changing out our stock and putting more emphasis on accuracy to compensate for its slower mobility. The Spetsnaz S10 Stock will negate the nerf to movement, while the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition will do the same for muzzle velocity.

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Stock: Spetsnaz S10 Stock

Spetsnaz S10 Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Our recommended build is rounded off with the Demo-X2 Grip and FTAC Ripper 56, both of which will keep your bullets on target and make recoil far more manageable. Finally, our optic of choice is the Aim OP-V4, but feel free to swap this out for something more akin to your personal preference.

Best RPK Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, we’re putting far less emphasis on accuracy and range, instead opting to make sure you’re prepped for the faster-paced environment of CoD multiplayer. Naturally, a LMG will still have its limitations but these attachments certainly augment its performance as much as is possible.

We’re going for the Prolite TL3 Stock, which maintains the aim-walking speed bonus but also improves ADS and sprint-to-fire time. The same benefits come from the True-Tac Grip and 40 Round Mag, both of which make it infinitely more mobile.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Prolite TL3 Stock

We’re also throwing the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle on to ensure recoil remains manageable, while the FTAC Ripper 56 translates over from our Warzone 2 class. It makes the RPK more of an AR-LMG hybrid and therefore far more usable in multiplayer matches.

That’s everything you need to know about the best RPK loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. We will, of course, be updating this page as the meta shifts and weapons rise and fall – so check back soon!

