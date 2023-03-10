The Top 5 Best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2 Season 2, Ranked

Image Source: Activision

Breaking down what to pick and how to use it.

For most, Assault Rifles will be their go-to weapons in Warzone 2, offering some all-round firepower that will give you a fighting chance at most ranges. Naturally, they’re best at medium ranges but they can also keep you in the fight at much longer distances. With that being said, here are the five best Warzone 2 Assault Rifles in Season 2.

You may have noticed that there are more than five ARs in Warzone 2, so some do miss out by virtue of just not being quite as strong as these top five. As we head towards Season Three, these are simply the fastest killing and overall strongest options from the AR weapon class.

5) TAQ-V

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The TAQ-V has quickly risen to prominence as strongest ARs in Warzone 2 Season 2. Essentially the TAQ-56’s bigger brother, it’s a solid all-rounder that boasts excellent stopping power, albeit at the cost of slightly more volatile recoil.

Resultantly, our chosen attachments look to balance recoil control with preserving damage and range. Note that, whatever attachments you opt for, the sluggish handling of the TAQ-V may require you to slightly alter your playstyle. With that said, here are the attachments you want to be rocking:

Barrel: 18″ Precision-6 Barrel

18″ Precision-6 Barrel Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

4) Kastov 762

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

For Warzone 2 Season 2, the Kastov-762 has been slightly nerfed in terms of damage output but it’s still one of best ARs in the game. Its recoil remains slightly tricky, but it’s certainly more manageable than some.

The below build seeks to maximize accuracy and preserve damage range, ensuring it’s as easy as possible to hit your shots and drop enemies rapidly:

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel : KAS-10 584mm Barrel

: KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Mag: 40 Round Mag

3) Kastov 74-U

Activision via Twinfinite

The punchiest of the best Warzone 2 Season 2 assault rifles, the Kastov 74-U shreds enemies at close to medium ranges with its high damage output and impressive handling. Its range and recoil are more problematic than some other ARs, but this AR-SMG hybrid should be treated as such.

With that being said, our recommended build looks to capitalize on its superior handling and strong performance at medium ranges, ensuring you’re always primed and ready for action:

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock: MARKEEV R7 Stock

MARKEEV R7 Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

2) TAQ-56

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The TAQ-56 is a superb all-rounder that essentially takes the best element from each AR and combines it in a single package. It’s got excellent stopping power, great range and handles better than the aforementioned TAQ-V.

Right now, it’s only held off top spot by the ISO Hemlock, which could receive a nerf in the Season Two Reloaded update. Our TAQ-56 build looks to augment its range and damage further, without ignoring recoil altogether:

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

1) ISO Hemlock

Activision via Twinfinite

The ISO Hemlock dropped with Season Two and dropped hot. It’s flown straight up to being one of the most-picked weapons in Warzone 2 and, for us, it’s certainly the most powerful. It’s fire-rate is slightly slower than some, but its overall damage output and easy-to-manage recoil make it a laser beam that drops enemies even at the longest ranges.

It could be set for a nerf in Season Two Reloaded but, for now, make sure you’ve unlocked it in your Battle Passes and get it equipped in Warzone 2, with the following attachments:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Fielder T-50

Fielder T-50 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

That’s all you need to know about the best rifles in Warzone 2 Season 2. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0 so you’ll have those close ranges sorted as well as the longer ones.

