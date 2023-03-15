Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is chock full of weapons and attachments, encouraging players to experiment and discover new combinations to dominate their lobbies. Per tradition, the SMG class is stacked with heavy hitters, yet one SMG has been quietly slept on for some time. This SMG is the MX9, and if this intro has caught your attention, here’s the best MX9 Warzone 2 loadout you’ll want to try to dominate your lobbies.

MX9 Warzone 2 Loadout

Part of what makes the MX9 so reliable is it’s a cousin of the STB 556, the AUG variant that has typically been good in Call of Duty games of past. For the MX9, you’ll want to look at this build as is:

Muzzle : Bruen Pendulum

: Bruen Pendulum Magazine : 32 Round Mag

: 32 Round Mag Optic : Slimline Pro

: Slimline Pro Laser : VLZ LZR 7MW

: VLZ LZR 7MW Barrel: 16.5″ STB Factory

This build of the MX9 is a monster at all ranges, and a relatively easy-to-control recoil pattern makes it a beast at range. The default magazine count is 25, so boosting it to 32 is better than nothing, and this build helps it excel in overall range, accuracy, and recoil control. For equipment, as always, smokes or flash grenades will be your best tactical choices, while the semtex or throwing knives are your bread and butter.

With the introduction of custom Perk Packages, below, you’ll find a few perk recommendations. Overkill is a must-have as the MX9 is an SMG, and pairing it with a solid primary like the RPK or the TAQ-V is very powerful, so keep that in mind:

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Double Time : Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Quick Fix: Killing players or inserting a plate immediately starts health regeneration.

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Battle Hardened : Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

: Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Ghost: Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

That’s all you need to know on what’s the best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2. For more CoD: Warzone 2 tips and tricks, be sure to check out our related section below.

