Best MCPR-300 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Sniper rifles, despite not being able to one-hit in Warzone 2, remain integral to long-range gameplay. Among them is the MCPR-300, but what is the best way to build this bolt-action sniper? Here’s the best MCPR-300 loadout for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 MCPR-300 Build

The MCPR-300 is far from the fastest sniper in Warzone or MW2, but there isn’t really an alternative that hits harder. Because of this, our build maintains damage and range but also looks to make it slightly quicker where possible. Right now, it’s only really second to the Signal 50 and its semi-auto rate of fire.

Firstly, players will want the Cronen LW-88 Stock because of the improvements it grants to strafing and sprint speed. The Cronen Cheetah Grip improves ADS and sprint to fire, while the Cronen Smooth Bolt massively improves fire-rate. Each makes it easier to use and improves players’ mobility while the MCPR-300 is equipped.

Stock: Cronen LW-88 Stock

Cronen LW-88 Stock Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

Cronen Smooth Bolt Muzzle: XRK Kraken

XRK Kraken Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

We’re also opting for the XRK Kraken barrel, which improves recoil control. Alongside the 22″ OMX-456 barrel, which improves range, recoil and bullet velocity, it makes hitting consecutive shots far easier. Right now, that’s exactly what Warzone 2 snipers need to be able to do.

Best MCPR-300 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, you’ll want to shed a lot of weight and opt instead for attachments that speed the MCPR up and make it more suited to the fast-paced respawn matches of CoD multiplayer.

To that end, we’re including the Cronen Cheetah Grip and Cronen Smooth Bolt again, but swapping out the Cronen stock for the FSS Merc, which improves ADS speed again.

Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

Cronen Smooth Bolt Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: 17.5″ Orca Barrel

So too does the 17.5″ Orca Barrel, which slightly reduces damage range – but not to the extent that it’ll matter in a multiplayer environment. Finally, the FSS OLE-V Laser aids ADS and sprint speed again, making this MCPR-300 about as fast as possible. It will kick slightly more but, given it’s a reliable one-hit in multiplayer, a single accurate shot should be all you need.

That does it for our guide about the best MCPR-300 loadouts in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While you are here, you can explore the relevant links below to learn more about Warzone 2 and MW2.

