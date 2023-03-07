Best M4 Loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

In every modern Call of Duty game, the M4 assault rifle has been an absolute unit of a weapon, always providing reliable firepower at any range. It’s no different in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as the rifle is dominating lobbies worldwide. Looking for the best M4 loadout in this year’s Call of Duty? Here’s what you need to know on what’s the best build for the M4 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Best M4 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The M4 is one of Call of Duty’s most well-known weapons, and for good reason too, as it’s always a starter weapon boasting some of the best all-around stats in its class. For Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer affair, you’ll want to build your M4 similar to the above picture.

Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip : XTEN Grip

: XTEN Grip Stock : Ravage-8

: Ravage-8 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

The above build gives you some of the best all-around stats for an already phenomenal assault rifle, although the only point of contention is there is no optic on it. However, the M4 has a user-friendly iron sight so not running an optic shouldn’t be a problem!

As for Perk Packages, it’d whatever you feel comfortable with, but given MW2’s multiplayer is the most fun when embracing the chaotic nature of the smaller maps, running a snappier package such as the below will work wonders:

Battle Hardened : Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

: Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Scavenger : Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

: Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players. Hardline : Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce Scorestreak cost by 125.

: Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce Scorestreak cost by 125. Quick Fix: Killing players immediately starts health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rate.

Best M4 Loadout for Warzone 2

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

While the M4 is a beast in the MW2 multiplayer servers, you might struggle to find footing for it in Warzone 2, with weapons such as the RPK and Taq-V going absolutely bonkers in the lobbies. If you’re interested in making it work, the above multiplayer loadout will work wonders on Ashika Island’s Resurgence Mode due to the faster pace nature of the mode.

That said, the pictured loadout will make your life a bit easier if you want to run the M4 in Warzone 2. Keep in mind, the optic is up to user preference!

Muzzle : Silentfire XG6

: Silentfire XG6 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Stock : Ravage-8

: Ravage-8 Optic : Aim Op-V4

: Aim Op-V4 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Along with the M4 build, you’ll want to look at running these perks in your loadout, as players can finally create custom Perk Packages in Warzone 2. There will be two recommendations; the first is geared towards a Resurgence Mode style of play, while the other is geared towards an Al Mazrah run.

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Double Time : Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Quick Fix: Killing players or inserting a plate immediately starts health regeneration.

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Battle Hardened : Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

: Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Overkill is one of the best perks to run, as you can carry a secondary primary to strengthen your close-quarters capability. Running a weapon like the Lachmann Sub isn’t a bad idea!

That’s all you need to know about what’s the best build for the M4 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. For more CoD-related tips and tricks, read on in our related section below.

Related Posts