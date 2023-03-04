Best Female Clothes in Cyberpunk 2077 & How to Get Them

Image via CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 is filled to the brim with clothing options, ranging from the kicks on your feet to the jacket you’re sporting. With Transmogs being easily accessible, you can wear the best looking clothing you’ve got without ever hindering your stats too, meaning you can track down and use the clothing that speaks most to you indefinitely. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of the best female clothes in Cyberpunk 2077 and how to get them.

High-Tops

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Who doesn’t love a casual fit?

There’s something about High-Tops that make them the pinnacle of streetwear in Cyberpunk 2077. Maybe it’s the simple designs or how slimmer pants look so good tucked inside with the flaps overlapping. How else has the style been able to survive for over a century? Yes, even in the year 2077, you can grab a pair for your character, and they’re just as cool now as they were then.

Look for a pair at the Kabuki, Charter Hill, Arroyo, and Little China clothing shops.

Formal Pumps

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

On the opposite end of the Cyberpunk 2077 clothing spectrum, you’ve got Formal Pumps.

Where High-Tops are laidback and casual, Formal Pumps are best reserved for flashy outfits like sequin dresses, skirts, and even business attire. After all, you’re a cut above the other gutter trash walking the streets of Night City. Why subject yourself to wearing low-class threads?

You won’t find a wide variety if colors, but it does make formal pumps easy to match with your outfit. Whenever you’re near the Little China, Appel De Paris, or Charter Hill clothing shops, stop by and look for them.

Cut-Off Shorts

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Who wears short shorts? You do!

Another relic of past fashion trends that just never goes out of style, the Cut-Off Shorts are a simple yet effective way to make a statement. With access to full-body tattoos, sneakers and boots, cut-off shorts also present an excellent way of showing off your character’s feminine physique in Cyberpunk 2077. We only suggest that you reframe from matching them with cowboy boots or a jean jacket; it’s a good look in theory, but a fashion disaster in practice.

You can pick up a pair of Cut-Off Shorts by visiting either Appel De Paris, Wellsprings, and Northside. They’ll come in gold, silver, denim, and a washed out purple-black camo.

Skinny Jeans

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Cyberpunk 2077 features dozens of different jeans and pants to wear, but none look better than a nice pair of form-fitting skinny jeans.

Given their form, skinny jeans will go with just about any of your outfits, including formal wear such as a pair of formal pumps. They look particularly good with high-tops, a bustier, or David Martinez’s Jacket too, allowing you to maximize your drip without ruining your aesthetic.

While there’s technically only one pair of “Skinny Jeans” in Cyberpunk 2077, you can capture the same look wearing Slim-Fits. To add these pants to your collection, shop at Rancho Coronado, Northside, Jinguji, and Little China.

Netrunning Suit

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

The netrunning suit is the quintessential cyberpunk outfit, right down to the little strips of wiring and metal inserts.

Not only does it look good on the feminine form, but it’s also a great piece of clothing for adding to a roleplaying outfit, especially if you specialize in hacking. Best of all, the Netrunning Suit only counts as a shirt, meaning you can wear pants and outer clothing like jackets over the suit for an optimized look.

To add the Netrunning Suit to your collection, the Charter Hill, West Wind Estate, Appel De Paris, and Jinguji clothing vendors will have some in stock in a range of colors like blue, red, and black.

Rally Bolero

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

If you’re not a fan of the bulkier jackets in Cyberpunk 2077, you aren’t alone. Thankfully, you’ll find a series of jackets that feature a slimmer profile called rally boleros.

They have slightly puffy arms and connect at the neck, almost like a choker. It’s a slick design and goes particularly well with a smaller top exposing the midsection such as a bustier or leather bra.

Rally Boleros come in a decent range of darker colors, and a few come with bright, neon fabric such as green and teal. To get one of your own, shop at the Trailer Park or Rancho Coronado.

Yukata

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Need a snazzy top to show off those mantis blades? If you prefer a more Japanese approach to style, the Yukata checks off both boxes.

Rather than being a full-fledged kimono, this clothing piece just covers the top, allowing for far more customization to your character’s lower half. This likewise allows you to make a statement in the best way possible, so long as you’re keeping color coordination and patterns in mind.

Unfortunately, you won’t find yukatas in a wide variety of colors. They’ll mostly come in a combination of black, white, and silver, which does make it easy to match with other clothing. However, if you want a splash of color, you’ve only got a choice of bright teal or dark pink. Peruse what’s available at Little China or Blossoming Sakura Clothier.

Foldtop

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Do you fancy a romper, instead?

In that case, forget pants and jackets and go with a Foldtop—a blend of shorts and a short-sleeve jacket. It’s styled after a romper, but has far more dimension such as pockets, belts, and multiple patterns. A Foldtop is perfect for outfits that focus on showing tattoos, gorilla arms, and loud hairstyles too, as these will all be on full display.

Most Foldtops feature dark tones, but you can get your hands on brightly color variations, too. There’s even a Leather variant that’ll give your V a Road Warrior appeal. See what you can find by shopping at Wellsprings and Jinguji.

Bustier

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

If there’s any article of female clothing you need to add to your transmog list, it’s the bustier.

This isn’t just for the easy sex appeal, but rather due to how well a bustier matches with just about any outfit. This is especially true if it features a strongly-designed jacket like Johnny Silverhand’s Samurai Jacket or the fluffy Arctic Lychee Bolero.

Unlike other simpler tops though, Bustiers come in a wide variety of colors in Cyberpunk 2077. These include black/red, gold, blue, green/purple, burgundy, and white. Whenever you’re near the Blossoming Sakura Clothier, Appel De Paris, or Wellsprings, stop by and pick up your threads.

Leather Bra

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

For those that are dead-set on a risqué look, nothing’s skimpier than a plain old leather bra.

Short of running around in the nude, the leather bra is the smallest article of clothing you can wear that doesn’t show off your bits. It goes nice with a pair of cut-off shorts or skinny jeans and a rally bolero on top, so if that’s your style, then make your way to the Wellsprings, Kabuki, or Charter Hill clothing shops.

Now that you’ve got an idea of what the best clothes in cyberpunk 2077 are and how to get them, did any catch your eye, choom? What are your favorites? Let us know in the comments, or stick around and expand your knowledge of Cyberpunk 2077 with the many guides available down below.

Related Posts