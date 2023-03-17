Darkest Dungeon is truly an enduring experience, offering players plenty of chances for variety in most any playthrough they undertake. This variety can be further enhanced with the use of mods, and if you’re wondering what some of the best ones to use are, we’re here to help. Here are the best Darkest Dungeon mods you can’t play without.

UI Enhancement

Darkest Dungeon has an extremely detailed UI, from each character’s stats down to their skills. However, there may be times when things seem a bit cluttered. For new players, the UI can come off as information overload, and they might want a more simplistic yet efficient UI to work with.

Luckily, this mod provides a streamlined (and equally efficient) change to the interface. This is perfect for those who want to put a Darkest Dungeon mod in their playthrough without completely overhauling everything the game has to offer.

Pitch Black Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon offers some amazing replayability with different quests and DLC. Unfortunately, most players will eventually come to the point where they’ll want a completely new experience.

Luckily, this mod does exactly that. This isn’t some simple balance mod – it is an overhaul and expansion mod for the game. It changes everything in the game, including characters, enemies, inventory, and even the UI.

It goes without saying, though, that the Pitch Black Dungeon offers a more challenging and tactical experience. New players will probably want to check this out later on in their playthrough.

Geralt Bounty Hunter Skin

Still waiting for The Witcher 4? We are, too. But until then, we have this crazy mod that brings Geralt to the game! Well, not really.

This mod is a reskin of the Bounty Hunter job class, so you’ll always have some Geralts here and there. It’s worth pointing out that this Darkest Dungeon mod does more than change his appearance. It replaces the Silver Axe with Geralt’s Silver Sword and he even does the Quen sign when he takes damage.

It’s the crossover we never knew we wanted, but so desperately needed.

Expanded Town Events

In spite of the game’s name, it isn’t always about the dungeons. The Hamlet is just as important as storming in and grabbing loot with your crew.

To help bring the town to life, Darkest Dungeon adds certain town events that add a bit of variety to the campaign and often come with some great buffs and discounts.

This mod further adds to these events, adding a slew of new celebrations and what not. There are a total of 10 positive town events, 2 neutral town events, and 8 negative town events in this Darkest Dungeon mod.

Winter Wonderland

Let’s face it – the Hamlet looks positively dreary. And let’s not forget about the dark and damp dungeons surrounding it. While we aren’t expecting some fireworks and flashy lights, it could do with a bit more… color.

This Winter Wonderland mod does exactly what the title implies, blanketing the area with snow. There’s a certain festive feel to it while still retaining the game’s moody undertones. Who says you have to wait ’til December for the holidays?

Bloodborne Highwayman Skin

It’s only fitting that there would be some Darkest Dungeon mods inspired by Bloodborne, what with the two games both offering cosmic horror themes.

One in particular is a simple yet effective way to blend the two: The Bloodborne Highwayman skin, which makes any Highwayman look like the game’s iconic hunter.

Though this might not offer any special abilities to your party members, it does fit perfectly with Darkest Dungeon’s art style. Hours can be spent taking on the beasts and eldritch horrors, your party feeling like a squad of expert hunters all the while.

Revenant

Need a new tank? Look no further, as the Revenant can fulfill all your tank-y needs.

In fact, he’s so tank-y that other heavy-armored characters won’t want to accompany you on your quest if he’s in your party. Not to mention he can also self-sustain with healing and cause damage that can bleed targets. Overall, he’s a pretty solid unit and can lead your allies into battle. You can get him through this Darkest Dungeon mod.

Darkwraith

Another new class, the Darkwraith thrives on risks and rewards.

Similar to the Lepper, the love to dance around Death’s door where they are at their peak potential. They have plenty of powerful skills up their belt, making them an amazing damage dealer and debuffer. When killing enemies, they can also obtain cursed loot that will reward players with a fair amount of gold if they manage to bring it out of the dungeon.

Get your own army of Darkwraiths using this Darkest Dungeon mod.

Pitt Fighter

This new adventurer is a big dude who likes to fight the old-fashioned way: with his fists. If there’s anything Pitt Fighters know how to do, it’s tearing skulls apart.

That being said, he’s a powerful damage dealer with a set of brutal skills to back him up. The Pitt Fighter can also double as a quasi-tank with a skill that draws aggro and compensates with a better dodge chance and self-heal. You can get him using this Darkest Dungeon mod.

Crimson Curse Buff

The Crimson Curse DLC is a dastardly piece of work that aims to drive you and your heroes over the edge. The addition of the Crimson Curse status effect makes the game harder, possibly even too hard for some players.

If you’re having some trouble, you can try using this Darkest Dungeon mod to ease the pain of watching your characters die over and over again. This mod makes it so characters will no longer refuse healing when afflicted with the curse. Similarly, they will no longer ignore commands and act randomly, among other things.

No Abomination Party Restrictions

Your party members pass by plenty of disgusting locations and fight horrific creatures in the dungeons that add to their ever-growing stress meter. However, some won’t even get that far, refusing to adventure forth if you have an Abomination in your party.

With the No Abomination Party Restrictions mod however, you’ll no longer have to worry about this drawback. While it’s active, any and every type of party member will happily join your band, delving into the deepest pits alongside their more bestial buddies.

Powerful Heroes

As the name implies, this Darkest Dungeon mod is all about buffing your party.

Now you won’t have to worry about them dying so much, and while death plays a huge part in the game, some players prefer otherwise. About 90 percent of the skills are much more powerful this time around, with base heroes even gaining more skills and additional range.

That doesn’t mean to say that this mod turns the game into a cakewalk, however, but merely makes it much easier for your party to survive dungeons. Green maps are considered easy, orange maps are normal, and red maps are considered difficult.

3 Trinkets

This simple yet effective mod adds a new trinket slot, allowing your characters to equip three trinkets in Darkest Dungeons.

This change is perfect for those who love collecting these little baubles, especially since it makes their party much stronger. However, it’s important to note that you will have to unequip all of your trinkets first before updating the game, or the mod will break your save files.

Stop With Random Negative Quirks and Diseases

Darkest Dungeon is a merciless game, constantly throwing hardships after hardships at your feet. One particularly annoying instance is receiving a slew of strange negative quirks and diseases after successfully completing a dungeon.

Even when you accomplish something, Darkest Dungeon still manages to find a way to kick you in the face. There’s really no safe space for these types of quirks, and if you’re looking for a little breathing room, this Darkest Dungeon mod will do just that.

As the name implies, your characters won’t get any negative statuses after clearing through a quest. Keep in mind that this will make the game significantly easier but, hey, at least you can celebrate your victories.

Slayer

A new class comes striding into town in the form of the Slayer – a shotgun-wielding hero who uses the monster’s powers against them. Fighting for a noble cause, the Slayer enters the fray with the hopes of freeing the manor from the iron grip of darkness.

In battle, he shines when placed in the middle, melting enemies with his powerful shotgun or beating them to a pulp with his own two fists. Moreover, each of the Slayer’s attacks in Darkest Dungeon add to the damage, accuracy, or crit chance of his unique skill, Bound for Glory.

You can add the Slayer to your Darkest Dungeon party by downloading him here.

Double Stage Coach

If you love collecting heroes but often lack the space to accommodate them all, this Double Stage Coach mod multiplies the maximum amount of heroes you can have per coach upgrade. Here are the following limits you can have, depending on your difficulty setting in Darkest Dungeon:

Normal difficulty:

25

33

41

49

57

Radiant difficulty:

25

33

43

51

61

More Dungeon Background Variations

Darkest Dungeon uses different wallpapers to set the mood whenever you’re off exploring in the game. While there are different layouts, each beautifully drawn, things might get a bit repetitive when you’re constantly grinding the dungeon for more loot and what not.

Luckily, this Darkest Dungeon mod adds some new backgrounds to all the vanilla dungeons, totaling up to a whopping 97 new wallpapers in the game.

Hex Maniac

Pokemon fans can rejoice as this terrifying trainer makes her way into Darkest Dungeon with this mod.

While she won’t be joining your party in their descent into madness, she will be helping them cure whatever stress and troubles plague their mind. Basically, Hex Maniac replaces the Abbey priest in the game, complete with three versions of artwork.

We’ll probably never see a Darkest Dungeon x Pokemon collab, so this is the closest thing we’ll ever get.

Guts the Black Swordsman

Another awesome fan-made collaboration, this Darkest Dungeon mod brings in Guts the Black Swordsman from Berserk. This man is no stranger to fighting terrible and dangerous beasts that have spawned from hell itself, so it’s only fitting that he joins up the fight to free the manor from the darkness.

This isn’t a simple reskin mod either. Guts comes with a heap of unique dialogue, along with his own personal moveset that’s based on his attacks from the manga and anime. Now’s your chance to use this strong fighter alongside other famous heroes, such as Geralt.

No Negative Buffs on Trinkets

Trinkets are as useful as they are deadly, granting various boons for your characters while also coming with some negative buffs. With this mod, however, you won’t have to worry about the latter issue.

No Negative Buffs on Trinkets does exactly what the name says, letting you use all of your accessories without needing to worry about some kind of drawback.

The Librarian

Having studied abroad, the Librarian makes her way to the Hamlet and joins your team on their never-ending quest thanks to this mod.

While she might not look as combat-ready as your other party members, the Librarian comes armed with her storehouse of knowledge that buffs her allies and weakens her foes. By the campfire, she keeps her allies in good spirits with a host of splendid stories and riddles, while she can also grant them forbidden knowledge at the cost of stress.

If you are looking for another solid Support unit to join your team, the Librarian will provide both wit and wonders.

The Harlequin

The Jester is a curious fellow who fights with a deadly sickly and provides comfort with his lute. Those who are seeking a Harlequin, on the other hand, can turn to this mod that transforms the Jester into a femme fatale.

This puckish woman holds the exact same skills as your average Jester, save for her charming countenance. If you’ve always wanted to have a female Jester on your team, now you can have one or three.

Seraph Class Mod

All of Marvin Seo’s class mods for Darkest Dungeon are awesome and you should check them out, but the Seraph might be our favorite. While her weakness lies in her fanatical faith, she’s also incredibly powerful with the ability to smite her foes with holy light.

Bloodborne Highwayman Skin

The Highwayman has always been one of the cooler classes in Darkest Dungeon, and this mod is about to make him look even more badass. The Bloodborne Highwayman Skin mod turns him into the hunter from FromSoft’s Bloodborne, just in appearance of course, but he still looks cool nonetheless.

Hopefully this gave you a decent idea of what the best Darkest Dungeon mods are. For more on all things Darkest Dungeon, check out any of our other articles down below.

Related Posts