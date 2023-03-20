Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact’s 3.5 update has plenty of events to enjoy and get free primogems out of. The Vibro-Crystal Verification Event is one of them, and it focuses on combining various buffs with trial characters. With six different events, 21 characters to try, and nine different crystal combinations for each event, there are a lot of possibilities. We’ve got the ultimate guide for the best crystal combinations in Genshin Impact’s Vibro-Crystal Verification Event.

How to Start the 3.5 Vibro-Crystal Verification Event

First, you’ll need to activate the event by completing the event quest. It’s pretty straightforward – you can navigate to it by looking at your quests and picking the event quest (which has a blue mark on it) or by going through the Event Details guide at the top right of your screen.

This is fairly easy to do, and you’ll need to talk to two Fontaine merchants in order to get started. From there, a vortex that looks like a door will pop up, and you’ll be able to teleport to it from any point on the map. It’s called the Harmonics Research Facility.

How the Vibro-Crystal Verification Event works in Genshin Impact 3.5

The Vibro-Crystal Verification Event is broken down into six events. Each event will consist of two teams that have three Harmonics.

These Harmonics are buffs that activate once you do a specific action, such as cause an Elemental Reaction or execute a Charged Attack. The goal of the event is to keep as many of these buffs activated constantly as possible in order to rack up your score.

Best Harmonics and Team Combinations in Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification Event 3.5

When you’re combining different Harmonics and team members, it’s important to focus on the Elemental Reaction of each specific level in the event. While there are four free characters for each level, you’ll have to combine them with your own characters to still achieve the correct Reactions.

The Harmonics have three different activations with three different results to mix and match. However, they don’t really help activate each other. Considering you want all three to be activated as much as possible, it’s not important to combine specific ones here. You can use any random combination of Harmonics you want – it’s the team that you should focus on.

You can tell what kind of Elemental Reaction you should be focusing on before starting each level. On the right side will be a breakdown of enemies as well as special conditions, which all have an Elemental Reaction associated with them. Here’s a breakdown of each level of the event by what teams you should use:

Level 1: Heat Deflection

Elemental Reaction : Vaporize (Pyro + Hydro)

: Vaporize (Pyro + Hydro) Trial Characters: Yoimiya, Hu Tao, Yun Jin, Xingqiu

The two pairs here are Yoimiya/Yun Jin and Hu Tao/Xingqiu. Yun Jin is one of Yoimiya’s best supports, and Xingqiu is one of Hu Tao’s best supports – it’s like a match made here for each of these.

Because you’re focusing on Vaporize, you’ll need to include a Hydro character on Yoimiya’s team. Because of Yoimiya’s Elemental Burst, you can pick a Hydro character that needs to be on the field, making it an easy slot to fill. From there, a character that provides some sort of buff is ideal. Bennett is a quick, easy fill here.

For Hu Tao’s team, you can really focus on buffing and protecting Hu Tao. Any shield character works (with Thoma or Zhongli being the best). The last spot is best filled by an Anemo unit like Sucrose or Kazuha, but it can also be filled with another Pyro character like Xiangling to act as a battery and also dish out more damage.

Level 2: Wind Direction

Elemental Reaction : Swirl (Anemo + Pryo/Cryo/Electro/Hydro)

: Swirl (Anemo + Pryo/Cryo/Electro/Hydro) Trial Characters: The Wanderer, Kazuha, Sucrose, Faruzan

There’s a lot of room to work with these teams because of the flexibility of Swirl. However, you’ll want to pair the Wanderer and Faruzan together – Faruzan is one of the best characters to support the Wanderer in the game currently. That leaves Kazuha and Sucrose to be paired together.

One easy route here is to use Xiangling with the Wanderer team and another off-field DPS of another element to constantly trigger reactions. Bennett is the perfect option for the Kazuha team, and the last slot can be filled with any character that benefits from enemies staying in one place. The crowd control between Kazuha and Sucrose is enormous, so someone like Rosaria, Childe, Ayaka, or even Xiao would be perfect.

Level 3: Warmth Observation

Elemental Reaction : Burgeon (Dendro + Pyro)

: Burgeon (Dendro + Pyro) Trial Characters: Dehya, Raiden Shogun, Yaoyao, Xingqiu

While other Elemental Reactions are listed for this level, the main thing you want to focus on is Burgeon for max potential. However, this means you’ll need a Dendro unit from your own characters.

For the first time, pair Yaoyao with Dehya. Dehya needs a lot of off-field support, so Yaoyao works perfectly here. From there, choose two other off-field characters to round out the team. Bennett works perfectly here if you’ve got another Pyro character for the second team. Even Cryo characters are good options, like Kaeya.

That leaves Raiden Shogun and Xingqiu together. Considering you want to focus on Burgeon, you’ll need a Pyro and Dendro unit to finish this team. Xiangling is the perfect option here (and is absolutely busted with Xingqiu and Raiden Shogun), which leaves the Dendro slot open for any Dendro character you have built. Considering this character can stay on the field or off the field, it can literally be any Dendro unit.

Level 4: Energy Vitalization

Elemental Reaction : Quicken (Dendro + Electro)

: Quicken (Dendro + Electro) Trial Characters: Cyno, Nahida, Kuki Shinobu, Xingqiu

These teams really depend on what Dendro character you have built. If you have an off-field Dendro character, then pair Xingqiu with Cyno. If you have a Dendro driver, then you’ll want to pair Xingqiu with Kuki Shinobu.

Ultimately, each team needs to have a Dendro and Electro unit on it. Considering Nahida can be on- or off-field, then there are several teams that can be made with the trial characters. Making sure to have a Hydro character is also helpful, and the fourth slot on both teams can be filled with literally anything – an off-field DPS would be best for maximizing damage.

Level 5: Freezing Conduction

Elemental Reaction : Freeze (Cryo + Hydro)

: Freeze (Cryo + Hydro) Trial Characters: Ayaka, Kokomi, Diona, Layla

Two freeze teams may be a bit hard for players to put together if they haven’t focused on building a Cryo character. However, given how strong and universally used Xingqiu is, most players can easily succeed here with him built.

For teams, pair Layla/Kokomi and Ayaka/Diona. For the Layla team, you’ll want some off-field Cryo support. Characters like Kaeya and Rosaria are perfect, and even characters like Ayato or Shenhe if you have them. For the Ayaka team, you’ll want to use Xingqiu and either another Cryo unit or an Anemo unit like Sucrose or Kazuha.

There’s a bit of wiggle room here, especially on Ayaka’s team. However, stay away from using Pyro – it will melt the Cryo before it gets a chance to freeze the enemy and proc the Harmonics.

Level 6: Controlled Conversion

Elemental Reaction : Quick (Dendro + Electro)

: Quick (Dendro + Electro) Trial Characters: Alhaitham, Yelan, Yaoyao, Fischl

The last level of the Vibro-Crystal Verification Event also has room for more play. If you have another built Dendro unit, then you’ll want to pair Alhaitham and Yaoyao together. However, if you don’t, then you’ll want Yaoyao and Yelan together.

Each team will need one Dendro and one Electro unit, and it’s best for each of them to have a Hydro unit as well (most people can use Xingqiu on whatever team doesn’t have Yelan). The third slot can be filled with whatever other Dendro, Electro, or Hydro unit you have. This will help you proc reactions since both teams lend themself to being quick-swap teams.

That’s everything you need to know about the best crystal combinations in Genshin Impact’s Vibro-Crystal Verification Event. For more guides about Genshin Impact’s 3.5 update, check out our guide on Mika and the upcoming events laid out in the patch notes.

