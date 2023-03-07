Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The Chimera assault rifle is an interesting weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as it’s an assault rifle but doesn’t compete at longer ranges like a typical rifle. However, it’s still managed to find a niche in the multiplayer ecosystem, as it punishes foes on smaller maps with reckless abandon. If you’ve found yourself struggling to find the optimal loadout, here’s what you need to know about what’s the best Chimera loadout in MW2.

Best Chimera Loadout in MW2 – Answered

As mentioned, the Chimera, also known as the Honey Badger, is an interesting weapon as it boasts SMG performance at longer ranges in Modern Warfare 2. That said, the pictured build is going to give you the best results at the cost of removing the built-in suppressor. Removing the suppressor is liberating, as the final result will net increased damage, range, and accuracy.

Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip : D37 Grip

: D37 Grip Stock : Ravage-8

: Ravage-8 Optic : Slimline Pro

: Slimline Pro Barrel: 10″ SA Phoenix

One thing to note is most of the best builds/loadouts for Call of Duty’s weapons will feature a ton of overlap as far as attachments you’ll find yourself equipping. For example, the Ravage-8 stock is also used in the M4 build, so if any of these builds seem familiar, you’re not going crazy; these are the best attachments in the game.

To run with the Chimera, you’ll want to pick perks that complement whatever play style you’re looking for. With an assault rifle/SMG hybrid, you can choose to play stealthier or go in guns blazing, with the below perk builds providing you the best way to play those styles:

Stealthy Play Style

Battle Hardened : Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

: Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Double Time : Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%. Cold Blooded : Undetectable by AI targeting systems, and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alerts warning. Does not highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes.

: Undetectable by AI targeting systems, and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alerts warning. Does not highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes. Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Faster Play Style

Battle Hardened : Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

: Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Scavenger : Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

: Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players. Hardline : Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce Scorestreak cost by 125.

: Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce Scorestreak cost by 125. Quick Fix: Killing players immediately starts health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rate.

That’s all you need to know about what’s the best Chimera loadout in MW2. For more CoD tips and tricks, read up on our related section below.

