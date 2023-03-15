Best BAS-P Warzone 2 Loadout

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s meta is ever-changing, as players discover new weapons and attachments to run to get the upper hand over the competition. One of the hidden gems in the large arsenal of weapons is the BAS-P SMG, and if you didn’t know how good it can be, you’re not at fault. If you’re interested in giving it a test run on the battlefield, here’s what you need to know on the best BAS-P SMG loadout for Warzone 2.

BAS-P Warzone 2 Loadout

As far as the best BAS-P loadout, there are going to be two options presented, with the responsibility on you to discover what you prefer. The first optimal build for the BAS-P is as follows:

Muzzle : Bruen Pendulum

: Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Stock : Ravage-10

: Ravage-10 Optic : Slimline Pro

: Slimline Pro Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

The second build is identical to the above layout, but the only change would be to remove the laser sight for the 50 Round Drum magazine attachment. Our testing with the laser sight proved the BAS-P can be a beast at longer ranges, but removing it for the extra ammo count doesn’t overly harm its range capabilities.

Given the BAS-P is an SMG, you’ll want to have a powerful setup to complement its close-range potential, with a backup weapon being the RPK or the TAQ-V to wreak havoc at longer ranges. As for equipment, running a smoke or a flash grenade while having a semtex or a throwing knife for lethal would be your best bet; ultimately, it depends on how you want to play the game.

Below are a few perk recommendations to keep in mind while building your class, with the first option going to work well in faster styles of play versus a slower approach with the latter setup:

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Double Time : Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Quick Fix: Killing players or inserting a plate immediately starts health regeneration.

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Battle Hardened : Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

: Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

That’s everything you need to know on the best BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2. For more tips and tricks, catch up on our related section below.

