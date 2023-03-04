Does Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special Have a Post-Credits or Preview Scene? Answered

Image Source: MAPPA

With the first special of Attack on Titan The Final Chapters now available for streaming viewers, fans might be hoping it will carry a hint of what comes next. This wouldn’t be unusual, as it’s pretty normal for anime to have a “next time on” preview segment at the end. Here’s the full answer to if Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 1 has a post-credits or preview scene.

Is There an After-Credits Scene in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Special 1?

Sadly, the special itself is all the story viewers are going to get at this time, as there isn’t a post-credits scene or preview. It would’ve been helpful to find out when the second special might be coming, as that’s only been teased as headed for a fall release.

There’s not much of the Attack on Titan manga yet left to adapt, as the first special carved out a chunk of the penultimate volume. There’s no official word on how what remains might be chopped up, but it’s only a handful of chapters. There’s certainly been speculation of a third special, but that would take season four well into 2024 after starting in late 2020.

Fans have certainly been patient as what was originally called The Final Season has been separated into three different parts, with the end still not quite in sight.

This is everything there is to know about if Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 1 has a post-credits or preview scene. If you’re wanting more information regarding The Final Chapters Specials, check out the links below.

Related Posts