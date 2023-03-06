Will There Be Microtransactions in Redfall? Answered

Image via Bethesda

A recent community Q&A with developers Arkane Studios has more exciting news for anyone waiting for Redfall. The open-world, multiplayer FPS that features vampires is getting people excited with new information, like crossplay features. One of the biggest questions people have is are there microtransactions in Redfall, and luckily, the #AskArkane Q&A answered that.

Will There Be Purchasable Skins in Redfall?

As of right now, it looks like there are no microtransactions in Redfall. According to the Q&A, almost every cosmetic available in the game is able to be unlocked by playing the game instead of paying it.

The only exception to this is the pre-order bonuses. These include weapon skins, weapon attachments, outfits, and even a special weapon. The Q&A makes it sound as though these will be the only cosmetics available to purchase.

Image via Bethesda

Is Redfall Pay To Win?

While there are no cosmetics that players can purchase, it’s worth noting that sometimes microtransactions can be for other things like game resources or perks (we’re looking at you, Pokemon Unite).

However, this isn’t standard for most microtransactions. Getting a reputation as pay-to-win only hurts a game, so many developers stay away from these kinds of things. At the time of writing, Arkane Austin has not yet announced whether there will be any resources or perks players will be able to buy in-game. If that changes, we’ll update this post and let you know.

So, for the time being the answer to are there microtransactions in Redfall is a resounding no. We’ll keep updating as more information is released and players get a chance to play the game. Redfall will be released on May 2, 2023

Related Posts