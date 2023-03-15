All Wasteland Tycoon Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: Roblox

There are a wealth of tycoon games on Roblox, and one of the more up-and-coming and popular ones is definitely Wasteland Tycoon. Following a post-apocalyptic event, players are tasked with building and designing their very own nuclear bunker and surviving in a desolate world. To help give you an edge over the competition, why not check out all the latest Wasteland Tycoon codes in Roblox? Below, we’ve compiled them all to help give you the advantage. Let’s get into it!

All Working Wasteland Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Here are the latest active codes which you can use to redeem freebies in Wasteland Tycoon right now:

3klikes – 30,000 Cash and Limited-time 30% 10min income boost

– 30,000 Cash and Limited-time 30% 10min income boost 1klikes – Limited-time +20% income boost

– Limited-time +20% income boost Dragonfly – Free skin and a Limited-time+20% income boost

– Free skin and a Limited-time+20% income boost Release – 10,000 Cash

All Expired Wasteland Tycoon Codes

At the time of writing, there are no expired codes in Wasteland Tycoon.

How to Redeem Codes in Wasteland Tycoon

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Wasteland Tycoon is a cinch. Simply follow these steps:

First, launch Wasteland Tycoon on Roblox.

Next, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon on the side of the screen.

Type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s exact as if any letter is incorrect, the code won’t work.

Hit the ‘Redeem’ button and the new items and boosts will be added to your account. Enjoy!

So, that does it for our codes guide today. We hope this helped to clue you in on all the latest Wasteland Tycoon codes in Roblox.

