All Tinker Bell Characters, Listed
Time for an overdose of Disney fairies!
Disney’s Tinker Bell is an iconic and classic character that should always be recognized and celebrated. For one, she’s a fairy, and these mystical creatures are popular for fantasy and art enthusiasts. Sadly, with Disney switching over the 3D CGI movies and shows almost exclusively, and their fading support for their 90s golden era, characters like Tinker Bell haven’t seen hand-draw animation in quite some time. On the bright side, at Disney at least gave Tinker Bell the 3D treatment along with her very own movie series. This also means there are plenty of new fairy characters to enjoy who have become part of Disney’s lore. If you’re a fan of Tinker Bell and fairies, here are all Tinker Bell characters, listed.
Tinker Bell and Fairies In Her Spin-Off Movies
After Tinker Bell’s first appearance in animated form in Disney’s 1953 Peter Pan, she has garnered a fan following and her own spin-off movies and series.
This list includes characters from all the Tinker Bell movies and specials so far until 2022 including:
- Tinker Bell (2008)
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)
- Pixie Hollow Games (2011)
- Secret of the Wings (2012)
- Pixie Hollow Bake Off (2013)
- The Pirate Fairy (2014)
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2014)
Here are all the fairies and supporting characters from Tinker Bell’s spin-off movies and series:
- Tinker Bell
- Silvermist
- Rosetta
- Vidia
- Iridessa
- Nyx
- Periwinkle
- Fawn
- Zarina
- Fairy Mary
- Terence
- Clank
- Glimmer
- Rumble
- Fern
- Chloe
- Queen Clarion
- Minister of Spring
- Minister of Summer
- Minister of Autumn
- Minister of Winter
- Wendy Darling
- Mrs. Darling
- Mrs. Perkins
- Dr. Griffiths
- Fireflies
- Blaze
- Bobble
- Bolt
- French Fairy
- Flint
- Cheese the Mouse
- Dewey
- Lord Milori
- Spike
- Gliss
- Healing Fairy
- Reading Fairy
- Slush, Glacier Fairy
- Sled
- MC Fairy
- Sweetpea
- Yang
- Starboard
- Bonito
- Crocky
- James
- Oppenheimer
- Port
- Zarina
- Fury
- Chase
- Scribble
- Buck
- Morgan
- Robin
Now you know all of the fairies you’re likely to meet in all Tinker Bell characters, listed from her solo movies and specials. Rumors abound for a new Tinker Bell movie on the horizon, so make sure to check back when we cover it. In the meantime, if you’re a Disney fan, you should check out the Dreamlight Valley video game.
