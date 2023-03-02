All Strongest Anime Squad Simulator Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Anime and Roblox are a match made in heaven. Seriously, there are so many anime-inspired games on the platform, it’s hard to keep track. Still, one that’s super fun is Strongest Anime Squad Simulator, which tasks you with collecting a bunch of classic anime characters, leveling them up, and taking on increasingly tougher foes to grind for more loot. If you’re here, you’re likely on the hunt for one thing: What are all the Strongest Anime Squad Simulator codes in Roblox right now? We’ve got your back as down below, we’ve got all the codes you need. Let’s go!

All Working Strongest Anime Squad Simulator Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes you can redeem for in-game freebies right now in Strongest Anime Squad Simulator on Roblox:

Char321 – Legendary Hawk Hero

– Legendary Hawk Hero Char123 – Epic Saber Hero

– Epic Saber Hero Gem666 – 600 Gems

– 600 Gems Coin555 – 3,500 Coins

All Expired Strongest Anime Squad Simulator Codes in Roblox

Right now, there are no expired codes in Strongest Anime Squad Simulator.

How to Redeem Codes in Strongest Anime Squad Simulator

Luckily, redeeming codes in Strongest Anime Squad Simulator is a cinch. Simply follow these steps:

Launch Strongest Anime Squad Simulator on Roblox.

Then, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon on the left-hand side of your screen (as highlighted in the image down below).

In the text-box, type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘Enter’ and the free items will be added to your account. You’re welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

And that brings us to the end of our guide today. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on all the Strongest Anime Squad Simulator codes in Roblox. For more, here’s the latest codes for Zombie Army Simulator, which is pretty similar gameplay-wise.

