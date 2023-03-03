All Stand Proud Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox is chock-full with anime-inspired games and Stand Proud is one that’s up-and-coming right now. Loosely based on popular manga Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, RedEyesz Studio’s open-world fight-’em-up is gaining a lot of traction. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re likely on the lookout for one thing: What are all the Stand Proud codes in Roblox at the moment? Here’s everything you need to know.

All Working Stand Proud Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes that you can use to redeem free items in Stand Proud:

MaintenanceIsOver – 10,000 Yen

– 10,000 Yen Likes30K – 2,000 Yen

– 2,000 Yen StandingProudReleasedLol – 5,000 Yen

All Expired Codes in Stand Proud on Roblox

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Stand Proud on Roblox

Redeeming codes in Stand Proud is easy as A-B-C. Simply follow these steps below:

Firstly, launch Stand Proud on Roblox.

Next, tap on the small blue Twitter bird icon on the left-hand side of your screen (as highlighted in the image down below).

Type in a code from the working list of codes above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the new items will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that brings us to the end of our guide. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the Stand Proud codes are in Roblox.

