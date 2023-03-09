Image Source: Warner Bros

Among the countless activities available to do in the world of Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most enjoyable and creative ones undoubtedly has to be the Room of Requirement. It acts effectively as a player’s personal sanctuary, where they can customize every detail, build and use crafting stations, upgrade gear, develop a vivarium to raise creatures, etc. Of course, with all those possibilities comes a slew of challenges to complete for your Field Guide. With that, here is our guide to all Room of Requirement Challenges and Rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.

Breed Unique Beasts

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This challenge is conveniently part of a sidequest called “Foal of the Dead” given to you by Deek the House Elf. It requires you to obtain the unique Breeding Pen conjuration item for the Vivarium in the Room of Requirement, which can be purchased from the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade for 1,000 gold. Once you have it, conjure a pen in any one of the vivarium spaces you’ve acquired, though for breeding Thestrals Deek recommends putting it in the swamplands.

After building the pen, interact with it and choose either your thestrals (for the quest) or any other two of the same creature (one male and one female) to breed together. The process takes 30 minutes, and once finished a cutscene will play. Simply repeat this process nine more times to complete the challenge.

The reward for this challenge comes in the form of a unique gear collection headpiece. It can be found in the “Collection” section of your gear inventory.

Breed Unique Beasts 10 times – Legendary Masquerade Mask

Rescue Beasts

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This challenge requires you to capture a certain number of beasts with your Nab-Sack, which is a key item acquired from the Deek Sidequest “An Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom”. Beasts that can be rescued can be found all over the world map, with dens indicated by a paw print symbol, and there are a total of 13 different species that you can obtain, from Nifflers to Unicorns.

Note that you’re not required to rescue one of every kind of beast to complete this challenge, you simply must rescue enough beasts overall to achieve completion.

The rewards for this challenge come in the form of various spellcrafts which you can use to conjure new items within your Room of Requirement.

Rescue 10 Beasts – Billywig Hive Spellcraft

Rescue 20 Beasts – Magic Chime Spellcraft

Rescue 30 Beasts – Phoenix Statue Spellcraft

Upgrade Your Gear

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This challenge requires you to use the Enchanted Loom, which you initially acquire from the Deek Sidequest “An Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom”. It’s a magical device that allows you to upgrade and enhance pieces of your gear up to three times, using materials acquired from feeding and caring for beasts you’ve rescued. To complete this challenge, simply upgrade a certain number of gear pieces.

The rewards for this challenge come in the form of gear upgrades that enhance your ancient magic stats. In the same fashion, use the Enchanted Loom to attach these to your gear.

Upgrade 5 Pieces of Gear – Ancient Magic I

Upgrade 10 Pieces of Gear – Ancient Magic II

Upgrade 15 Pieces of Gear – Ancient Magic III

That concludes our guide for all Room of Requirement Challenges and Rewards in Hogwarts Legacy. We hope that you find it useful, and let us know what you like best about the Room of Requirement feature in the game.

Be sure to also check out all of our other guides for Hogwarts Legacy.

