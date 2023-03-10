All Rogue Bike Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (Victory Crown Rogue)

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The new season brought in two new vehicle types while vaulting several others. One of these new things is the new Victory Crown Rogue bike that has replaced the dirt bike. These can be tricky to track down, but we know where to look. Here are all the Victory Crown Rogue bike locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to Find the Victory Crown Rogue Bike in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

While these are likely scattered in randomized spots across the new biome, there is one exact place you can easily find the Victory Crown Rogue without having to hunt it down.

For reference, this is what the Victory Crown Rogue looks like so you can keep an eye out. As the dirtbike has been vaulted, it would be hard to mistake this as anything else, but just in case.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Mega City

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The wide sprawl of Mega City means you might very well find a Victory Crown Royale on each and every possible street corner you visit. With the sheer number of players dropping here each game, it makes sense that there would be an overpopulation of vehicles.

If it helps even further, there was a Victory Crown Rogue in the image above on that street corner in the far north of the city twice in a row. While it might not be a guaranteed spawn, it is a handy place to look when you need it.

This is everything you need to know about all the Victory Crown Rogue bike locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. We’ve been working hard to bring you all sorts of tips and tricks for the new season, and you can find those in the links below.

