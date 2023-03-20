All Roblox Unwavering Soul Codes (March 2023)
Even though it launched way back in 2015, Toby Fox’s Undertale remains one of the most prized and esteemed indie titles to come out in the last decade. While there have been few games that have truly built upon its unique and novel ideas about friendship, there are a handful of Undertale-inspired games over on Roblox and Unwavering Soul is a pretty popular one. For those wondering what all the latest Roblox Unwavering Soul codes are, we’ll clue you in down below. Let’s get into it!
All Working Roblox Unwavering Soul Codes
Here are all the codes you can redeem for free items right now in Unwavering Soul:
- wownewupdate? – 275,000 Gold
- POWEROFNEO – Kromer
- ITS2023EPIC!!! – XP, 1 million Gold, and 50 TP
- newsanswinterepic – Epic Set
- crazystuff – 300 Levels and 100 TP
- NEWGROUP! – 2,000 Kromer
- 30k – 30 Levels and 300 Kromer
- y3t – XP
- h1ll0w33n2022 – 100 Levels, 1 million Gold, and 50 TP
- AWESOMEUPDATELOL – 999 Levels and 10 million Gold
- 10M – 200+ Levels and 5 million Gold
All Expired Codes in Roblox Unwavering Soul
At the time of writing, there are currently no invalid codes in Unwavering Soul.
How to Redeem Codes in Unwavering Soul
Like many Roblox games out there, redeeming codes in Unwavering Soul is straightforward. If you’re having trouble, however, simply follow these steps:
- Firstly, boot up Unwavering Soul on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘Settings’ icon in the top-right of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).
- Then, click on the “Redeem codes” button.
- In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes up above. Make sure it’s 100% correct as the code will no work otherwise.
- Press ‘Redeem’ and the items and boosts will be added toy our account. Have fun!
And just like that, you know all about all the latest Roblox Unwavering Soul codes. For more, here’s why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. Or if you’d prefer, make sure to scroll down and explore the links below.
