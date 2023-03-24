All Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Get the latest codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2 right here, folks!

If you’ve ever wanted to design, build, and manage your very own restaurant, replete with your very own waiters, chefs, and hungry patrons, then Restaurant Tycoon 2 is the Roblox game for you. Developed by Ultraw, the building and management sim is proving popular right now over on the free-to-play gaming platform. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely pondering the question: What are all the Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes in Roblox at the moment? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s go!

All Working Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active codes that you can use to redeem free stuff in Restaurant Tycoon 2 right now:

Page updated 24 March, 2023 Added one new code

Luxury – 20 Diamonds (New)

– 20 Diamonds hearts – 20 Diamonds

– 20 Diamonds snowman – 20 Diamonds

– 20 Diamonds subtoveddev – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash light it up – WireFrame Lights

– WireFrame Lights razorfishgaming – 250 cash

– 250 cash ocean – Free Dolphin item

All Expired Codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2

These are all the expired codes that no longer work in Restaurant Tycoon 2:

paella – 25 diamonds

– 25 diamonds presents – 20 Diamonds

– 20 Diamonds calamari – 20 Diamonds

– 20 Diamonds meep – 20 diamonds

– 20 diamonds drinks – 20 cash

– 20 cash ghostlygreetings – 20 cash

– 20 cash goldenowl2019 – 30 diamonds

– 30 diamonds Luigi – 20 diamonds

– 20 diamonds spooky – 20 diamonds

– 20 diamonds snowflake – 20 diamonds

– 20 diamonds fall2019 – 20 diamonds

– 20 diamonds dino – 20 diamonds

– 20 diamonds newmap2020 – 15 diamonds

– 15 diamonds bored – 15 diamonds

– 15 diamonds teamtrees – 25 diamonds

– 25 diamonds Parmesan – 10 cash

How to Redeem Codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2 is easy. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Restaurant Tycoon 2 in Roblox.

Tap on the ‘Store’ icon at the bottom of the screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Scroll down to the Youtube section.

In the text field that says ‘Type Code Here’, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘Claim’ and your freebies will be yours. You’re welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on what all the Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes in Roblox are at the moment. For more Roblox-related content, here’s a guide explaining why Purple is in the vents in Rainbow Friends, as well as in-depth guides on how to get all the markers in Find the Markers, and how to unlock the Hermitude mirror mountain shirt in Wacky Wizards.

