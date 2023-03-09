All Realms Simulator Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: Roblox

There are plenty of fantasy-style RPGs on Roblox, but Realms Simulator is a brand new one that’s growing in popularity. It offers a ton of cool gameplay features, like unlocking weapons, upgrading gear, leveling up, hatching eggs, and even collecting different pets. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re likely pondering a specific query: What are all the Roblox Realms Simulator codes that you can use right now? Here’s everything you need to know.

All Working Realms Simulator Codes in Roblox

Here are all the valid Realms Simulator codes that are active right now:

1500likes – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 500likeswow – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Friday! – Free Rewards

All Expired Realms Simulator Codes in Roblox

Right now, there are no expired codes in Realms Simulator as the game is so new.

How to Redeem Codes in Realms Simulator

Luckily, redeeming codes in Realms Simulator is super simple. If you’re struggling, go ahead and follow these steps:

Firstly, launch Realms Simulator on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Shop’ icon on the lower right-hand side of the screen.

Scroll down and in the text box at the bottom, type in a code from the list of working codes above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the new items will be added to your account. Have fun!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on all the Realms Simulator codes right now in Roblox. For more, here’s why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. Or alternatively, go ahead and take a gander at the relevant links below.

