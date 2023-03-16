All Pet Rift Codes in Roblox (March 2023)
Give yourself a boost with all the latest Pet Rift codes!
If you like hatching eggs and collecting pets, Pet Rift is tailor-made to be the ideal Roblox experience for you. Much like many games on the platform, there are lots of codes that you use in the game to redeem free items and free boosts. With that in mind, if you’re wondering what all the Pet Rift codes are in Roblox at the moment, we’ve got exactly what you need. Let’s get started, shall we?
All Working Pet Rift Codes in Roblox
Here are all the active codes that you can use to obtain free items in Pet Rift:
- 15KLIKES – 1,000 Emeralds and 50 of each Potion
- 10KLIKES – 750 Emeralds and 25 of each Boost
- 7500LIKES – Unlocks All Boosts
- 5000LIKES – Unlocks All Boosts
- 4000LIKES – Unlocks Damage Boost
- 3500Likes – 50 Luck and a Damage Boost
- 3000LIKES – 2,000 Diamonds and a Boost
- 1MILLION – Unlocks All Boosts
- SecretModelCode – 10 Luck, Damage, XP Potions, and and 20,000 Diamonds
- 2500LIKES – 2,000 Diamonds and a Boost
- RELEASE – 2,500 Diamonds
- 1KLIKES – 30,000 Diamonds and two Damage Potions
- HYPE – 2,000 Diamonds
All Expired Pet Rift Codes
Right now, these codes are invalid and no longer work in Pet Rift:
- 500LIKES – Unlocks 4 Luck Potions
How to Redeem Codes in Pet Rift
Like many other Roblox games out there, redeeming codes in Pet Rift is pretty straightforward. If you’re struggling, simply follow these steps:
- First, launch Pet Rift on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the shop icon at the bottom of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).
- Scroll down to the Codes section and tap on it.
- In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s 100% accurate, otherwise the code won’t work.
- Lastly, hit ‘Redeem’ and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Enjoy!
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the Pet Rift codes are in Roblox right now. For more, here’s what Preppy Values means and here’s a breakdown of all the pet trade values in Adopt Me.
- All Strongman Simulator Codes in Roblox (March 2023)
- All Wasteland Tycoon Codes in Roblox (March 2023)
- All Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2023)
- All Block Miner Codes in Roblox (March 2023)
- All Roblox A Piece Codes (March 2023)