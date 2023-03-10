Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To fit the theme of this new season, new vehicles have been added to the battle royale. Whether you want something more versatile or something with some speed for tight turns, the game has you covered. However, finding these new vehicles might prove to be slightly difficult. Here are all Nitro Drifter locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to Find the Nitro Drifter Vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

As might be expected, the new vehicles are spread around the new biome, and finding them can be somewhat random. Though, there are two specific map locations to visit that will just about guarantee that you’ll find what you are wanting.

For reference, you can get an in-game look at a Nitro Drifter with the below image.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Drift Ridge

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This POI should be your first stop when trying to find one of these new vehicles. We spotted at least five in one single run, so if you land here directly, you’re guaranteed to find one. There was even a Nitro Drifter up on Off-Road Tires, so you might be able to snag a special one.

Mega City

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This is the far more dangerous option, but the cars are plentiful, and fast enough you should be able to land on one and get out immediately. Mega City is likely going to be the hottest drop destination all season, so while this isn’t the preferred location, it will definitely get you the car.

This is everything you need to know for all Nitro Drifter locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more tips and tricks, check out all of our Chapter 4 Season 2 coverage in the links below.

