Image Source: miHoYo

The wild harvests of the Sumeru region are valuable items players can use for cooking or boosting Ascension levels. In particular, the Kalpalata Lotus is one of the mandatory items needed for certain characters of Genshin Impact. So, if you want to find these plants, we’ll show you all the Kalpalata Lotus locations in the game.

Kalpalata Lotus Locations in Genshin Impact

Image Source: Screenshot via Genshin Impact Map

The Kalpalata Lotus primarily grows in the Sumeru region of Genshin Impact, including the Vissudha Forest, Ashavan Realm, and Ardravi Valley. You can check each plant location by looking at the Genshin Impact Interactive World Map.

Once players reach the designated area, they can spot the Kalpalata Lotus on cliff sides. However, you may have to climb to get these plants since most grow in the Sumeru mountains.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Kalpalata Lotus is a requirement for Nahida and Dori’s Ascension, given that each character has their own specialty item for their region. That said, players must collect a fair amount of the plant to enhance their stats and increase their level.

Fortunately, you can use specific abilities to help you with this feat, such as Tighnari’s Encyclopedic Knowledge talent, which detects local specialties on the mini-map. Travelers can also utilize Nahida’s Elemental Skill to gather numerous resources without the hassle of climbing.

Players can purchase the Kalpalata Lotus from Aramani at Vanarana when they complete the Aranara quests:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

If Aramani isn’t there, you must enter a dream-like state to meet with the magical creatures of Sumeru, but the only way to do this interaction is by playing the Rhythm of the Great Dream near one of the stones (at the center of Vanarana.) Then, players can talk to Aramani and buy the Kalapalata Lotus for 1000 Mora with a maximum of five per day.

That does it for our guide about all Kalpalata Lotus locations in Genshin Impact. While you are here, you can check out more content about the game by exploring the relevant links below, including how to get Dehya in Version 3.5.

