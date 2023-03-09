All Hogwarts Legacy South Wing Collection Chests

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The South Wing features several memorable structures and rooms from the Harry Potter series, from the Gryffindor Common Room to the Hospital Wing. Alongside these areas are various hidden rewards that can only be unlocked through the completion of puzzles and the handy Alohomora spell. In this guide, we’ll show you all the South Wing Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy to provide you with Conjuring Spells and Wand Handles.

How to Find All South Wing Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you begin your Collection Chest adventure, it’s recommended to be at Alohomora Level 3 from The Man Behind the Moons questline since you will need it to open the doors to the reward. Players must also have the Glacius spell (you can use Arresto Momentum as well) to solve a few puzzles in Hogwarts, which can be acquired from Madam Kogawa’s Assignment. When you perform Glacius on a puzzle item, you can unfreeze it with Confringo if you happen to place something in the wrong position.

South Wing Clock Tower Courtyard Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

After you teleport to the Clock Tower Courtyard Floo Flame, you’ll notice a locked door with a unicorn symbol to the left. To open it, you must face your character toward the glass-stained window and cast Glacius or Arresto Momentum on the pendulum when it is near an object with the same icon (you can use aim mode to make the process easier):

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The door will automatically open, and you can run over to claim your first prize before it locks again.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

South Wing Clock Tower Courtyard Collection Chests Location 2

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

While at the Clock Tower Courtyard, you can go up the stairs through the door on the top-left corner of the room, where you’ll solve another puzzle on the third floor. This time around, players must perform Glacius/Arresto Momentum when the object is near a symbol with two heads:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Then, you can go down the stairs and through the door to claim two Collection Chests.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

South Wing Faculty Tower Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

From the Faculty Tower Floo Flame, you can take a left to enter a room, the same one that involves the Demiguise Statue quest. You’ll need to go up the stairs until you reach a Level 3 door on the third floor.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Once inside, players must cast Glacius on the fireplace and crouch through the hidden entryway.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

You’ll see the chest on top of a workstation near some tools:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

South Wing Faculty Tower Collection Chest Location 2

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The last Collection Chest in the South Wing can be found down a flight of stairs near the Floo Flame and the doorway to the first Faculty Tower reward. Eventually, you’ll encounter a frog statue, which you can interact with by pressing the designated button.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The magical structure will transport you to the final Collection Chest, and you can exit the room by using the teleportation device again or jumping out from the door. After this, you can check out all the rewards you’ve earned and equip any cosmetics in the Gear section. Or, players can go to the Room of Requirement and decorate their home base with unique furniture.

Those who want to get more collectible treasures can check out our guides in the following areas:

That does it for our guide on all South Wing Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

