All GTA: Vice City Cheat Codes for Xbox One

Anyone who has ever played a Grand Theft Auto game knows that the series has always had some pretty awesome cheat codes. Whether you want simple stuff like infinite ammo or you just want to make pedestrians insane, Rockstar has got a cheat for that. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about all the cheat codes GTA Vice City for Xbox One.

Every Xbox One Cheat Code for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Weapon Set #1: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Weapon Set #2: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Weapon Set #3: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Full Health: RB, RT, LB, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Full Armor: RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Instant Death: Right, LT, Down, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, LT, LB

Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Change Outfit: Right, Right, Left, Up, LB, LT, Left, Up, Down, Right

Armed Pedestrians: RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down

Angry Pedestrians: Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT

Rioting Pedestrians: Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB

Faster Gameplay: B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y

Slower Gameplay: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RT, RB

Improved Handling: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Aggressive Traffic: RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT

Flaming Traffic: RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB

Pink Cars: B, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, Right, B

Black Cars: B, LT, Up, RB, Left, A, RB, LB, Left, B

Spawn Tank: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Dodo: Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB

Spawn Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, LB, Right, Up, X, LT

Spawn Bloodring Racer: Down, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, Left, Left

Spawn Caddie: B, LB, Up, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Hotring Racer (1): RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Hotring Racer (2): RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Up, B, RT

Spawn Love Fist Limo: RT, Up, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Spawn Romero's Hearse: Down, RT, Down, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, Left, Right

Spawn Sabre Turbo: Right, LT, Down, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, Left

Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Play as Red Leather: Right, Right, Left, Up, LB, LT, Left, Up, Down, Right

Play as Candy Suxxx: B, RT, Down, RB, Left, Right, RB, LB, A, LT

Play as Hilary King: RB, B, RT, LB, Right, RB, LB, A, RT

Play as Ken Rosenberg: Right, LB, Up, LT, LB, Right, RB, LB, A, RB

Play as Lance Vance: B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, LB

Play as Love Fist Member (1): Down, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A

Play as Love Fist Member (2): RB, LT, RT, LB, Right, RT, Left, A, X, LB

Play as Mercedes: RT, LB Up, LB, Right, RB, Right, Up, B, Y

Play as Phil Cassady: Right, RB, Up, RT, LB, Right, RB, LB, Right, B

Play as Ricardo Diaz: LB, LT, RB, RT, Down, LB, RT, LT

Play as Sonny Forelli: B, LB, B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A

Clear Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Down

Sunny Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y

Cloudy Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Rainy Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B

Foggy Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A

That is everything you need to know about all of the GTA Vice City cheat codes for Xbox One. For more features, news, and guides for the GTA, be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got right down below.

