All GTA: Vice City Cheat Codes for PS4 & PS5

Rockstar Games has always been known for letting its fans implement some of the wildest cheat codes, especially when it comes to the Grand Theft Auto series. That includes everything from spawning in cool cars to even making the gameplay faster or slower. For any PlayStation players that are wondering what all the cheat codes for PS4 and PS5 are in GTA: Vice City, we’ve got you covered.

Every PS4 & PS5 Cheat Code for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Weapon Set #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon Set #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon Set #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Full Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Instant Death: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1 Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Lower Wanted Level : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Change Outfit : Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Armed Pedestrians : R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down Angry Pedestrians : Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Rioting Pedestrians : Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Faster Gameplay : Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Slower Gameplay : Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1 Improved Handling : Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Aggressive Traffic : R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 Flaming Traffic : R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 Pink Cars : Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle Black Cars : Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle Spawn Tank : Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Spawn Dodo : Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 Spawn Bloodring Banger : Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2 Spawn Bloodring Racer : Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left Spawn Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Spawn Hotring Racer (1): R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Spawn Hotring Racer (2): R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2 Spawn Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Spawn Romero’s Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right Spawn Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Play as Red Leather: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Play as Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2 Play as Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2 Play as Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1 Play as Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1 Play as Love Fist Member (1): Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Play as Love Fist Member (2): R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1 Play as Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle Play as Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle Play as Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2 Play as Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Clear Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Rainy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

That is everything you need to know about all of the GTA Vice City cheat codes for PlayStation. For more features, news, and guides for the GTA, be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got right down below.

