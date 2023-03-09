Guides
All GTA: Vice City Cheat Codes for PS4 & PS5
Rockstar Games has always been known for letting its fans implement some of the wildest cheat codes, especially when it comes to the Grand Theft Auto series. That includes everything from spawning in cool cars to even making the gameplay faster or slower. For any PlayStation players that are wondering what all the cheat codes for PS4 and PS5 are in GTA: Vice City, we’ve got you covered.
Every PS4 & PS5 Cheat Code for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Weapon Set #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Weapon Set #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- Weapon Set #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Full Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Full Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Instant Death: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Change Outfit: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right
- Armed Pedestrians: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
- Angry Pedestrians: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
- Rioting Pedestrians: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
- Faster Gameplay: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Slower Gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
- Improved Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Aggressive Traffic: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
- Flaming Traffic: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
- Spawn Tank: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn Dodo: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Spawn Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
- Spawn Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Spawn Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn Hotring Racer (1): R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn Hotring Racer (2): R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Spawn Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn Romero’s Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Spawn Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left
- Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Play as Red Leather: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right
- Play as Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2
- Play as Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2
- Play as Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1
- Play as Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1
- Play as Love Fist Member (1): Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Play as Love Fist Member (2): R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1
- Play as Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle
- Play as Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Play as Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2
- Play as Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Clear Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down
- Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Rainy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
- Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
That is everything you need to know about all of the GTA Vice City cheat codes for PlayStation. For more features, news, and guides for the GTA, be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got right down below.
