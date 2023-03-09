Guides
All GTA: Vice City Cheat Codes for PC
Grand Theft Auto Vice City has always been one of those games that you just can’t help but cheat in. And, honestly, a lot of that is because Rockstar Games kind of encouraged it, as they put in cheat codes for weapon sets, full health & armor, and even ones that make pedestrians go nuts. As such, it makes complete sense that you’re here looking for all the cheat codes for GTA: Vice City on PC. Here is everything you need to know.
Every PC Cheat Code for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Weapon Set #1: THUGSTOOLS
- Weapon Set #2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Weapon Set #3: NUTTERTOOLS
- Full Health: ASPIRINE
- Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Instant Death: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
- Raise Wanted Level: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
- Remove Wanted Level: LEAVEMEALONE
- Change Outfit: STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
- Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
- Angry Pedestrians: NOBODYLIKESME
- Rioting Pedestrians: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
- Faster Gameplay: ONSPEED
- Slower Gameplay: BOOOOOORING
- Improved Handling: GRIPISEVERYTHING
- Aggressive Traffic: MIAMITRAFFIC
- Flaming Traffic: BIGBANG
- Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
- Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
- Spawn Tank: PANZER
- Spawn Dodo: FLYINGWAYS
- Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn Bloodring Racer: GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn Caddie: BETTERTHANWALKING
- Spawn Hotring Racer (1): GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn Hotring Racer (2): GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Love Fist Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Romero’s Hearse: THELASTRIDE
- Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR
- Play as Red Leather: STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
- Play as Candy Suxxx: IWANTBIGTITS
- Play as Hilary King: ILOOKLIKEHILARY
- Play as Ken Rosenberg: MYSONISALAWYER
- Play as Lance Vance: LOOKLIKELANCE
- Play as Love Fist Member (1): ROCKANDROLLMAN
- Play as Love Fist Member (2): WELOVEOURDICK
- Play as Mercedes: FOXYLITTLETHING
- Play as Phil Cassady: ONEARMEDBANDIT
- Play as Ricardo Diaz: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
- Play as Sonny Forelli: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
- Clear Weather: APLEASANTDAY
- Sunny Weather: ALOVELYDAY
- Cloudy Weather: ABITDRIEG
- Rainy Weather: CATSANDDOGS
- Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING
That is everything you need to know about all of the GTA Vice City cheat codes for PC. For more features, news, and guides for the GTA, be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got right down below.
