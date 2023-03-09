All GTA: Vice City Cheat Codes for PC

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Vice City has always been one of those games that you just can’t help but cheat in. And, honestly, a lot of that is because Rockstar Games kind of encouraged it, as they put in cheat codes for weapon sets, full health & armor, and even ones that make pedestrians go nuts. As such, it makes complete sense that you’re here looking for all the cheat codes for GTA: Vice City on PC. Here is everything you need to know.

Every PC Cheat Code for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Weapon Set #1: THUGSTOOLS

THUGSTOOLS Weapon Set #2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapon Set #3: NUTTERTOOLS

NUTTERTOOLS Full Health: ASPIRINE

ASPIRINE Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

PRECIOUSPROTECTION Instant Death: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Raise Wanted Level: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Remove Wanted Level: LEAVEMEALONE

LEAVEMEALONE Change Outfit: STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Angry Pedestrians: NOBODYLIKESME

NOBODYLIKESME Rioting Pedestrians: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Faster Gameplay: ONSPEED

ONSPEED Slower Gameplay: BOOOOOORING

BOOOOOORING Improved Handling: GRIPISEVERYTHING

GRIPISEVERYTHING Aggressive Traffic: MIAMITRAFFIC

MIAMITRAFFIC Flaming Traffic: BIGBANG

BIGBANG Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Spawn Tank: PANZER

PANZER Spawn Dodo: FLYINGWAYS

FLYINGWAYS Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE

TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn Bloodring Racer: GETTHEREQUICKLY

GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn Caddie: BETTERTHANWALKING

BETTERTHANWALKING Spawn Hotring Racer (1): GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn Hotring Racer (2): GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Spawn Love Fist Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR

ROCKANDROLLCAR Spawn Romero’s Hearse: THELASTRIDE

THELASTRIDE Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST

GETTHEREFAST Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR

RUBBISHCAR Play as Red Leather: STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Play as Candy Suxxx: IWANTBIGTITS

IWANTBIGTITS Play as Hilary King: ILOOKLIKEHILARY

ILOOKLIKEHILARY Play as Ken Rosenberg: MYSONISALAWYER

MYSONISALAWYER Play as Lance Vance: LOOKLIKELANCE

LOOKLIKELANCE Play as Love Fist Member (1) : ROCKANDROLLMAN

: ROCKANDROLLMAN Play as Love Fist Member (2): WELOVEOURDICK

WELOVEOURDICK Play as Mercedes: FOXYLITTLETHING

FOXYLITTLETHING Play as Phil Cassady: ONEARMEDBANDIT

ONEARMEDBANDIT Play as Ricardo Diaz: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Play as Sonny Forelli: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Clear Weather: APLEASANTDAY

APLEASANTDAY Sunny Weather: ALOVELYDAY

ALOVELYDAY Cloudy Weather: ABITDRIEG

ABITDRIEG Rainy Weather: CATSANDDOGS

CATSANDDOGS Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING

That is everything you need to know about all of the GTA Vice City cheat codes for PC. For more features, news, and guides for the GTA, be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got right down below.

