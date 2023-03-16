Image Source: Nintendo

Nintendo has brought original Game Boy games to the Nintendo Switch as part of its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Members who are subscribed are able to play games that were originally released on the Game Boy family of handheld systems in the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

The re-released games will feature screen filters for Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, and Game Boy Color that emulate how the games looked originally on each handheld. Some games may even feature two-player multiplayer both locally and online with friends only.

A basic Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to play Game Boy games on the console and is also included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Here is the full list of all Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch Online.

Game Boy Games Available on Nintendo Switch Online

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

BurgerTime Deluxe

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Gargoyle’s Quest

Kirby’s Dream Land

Kirby’s Dream Land 2

Metroid II: Return of Samus

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

Tetris

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Wario Land 3

Game Boy Games Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch Online

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble

Pokemon Trading Card Game

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

