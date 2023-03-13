All Free Games You Can Get this Month (March 2023)
Gaming on a non-existent budget.
Looking for a full list of free games you can get this month? Look no further, as we’ll be taking a look at all of the free games releasing on major platforms like Game Pass and PS Plus, along with a peek at some upcoming free-to-play games on PC and mobile devices.
All Free Games You Can Get in Mrach 2023
As noted above, we’ll be taking a look at the following platforms and services for all the free games that will be made available this month:
- Xbox Game Pass
- Xbox Games With Gold
- PS Plus
- Prime Gaming
- Epic Games Store
- Free-to-play games on Steam and mobile
Aside from the free releases on PC and mobile, the rest of these titles will be time-gated, meaning that you’ll only be able to claim them this month before the deal expires. So if you’re subscribed to either Game Pass, PS Plus, or Prime, make sure to claim them quickly before you miss out on this opportunity.
Xbox Games With Gold
- Truberbrook
- Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection
- Lamentum
Not a lot of attractive offerings here if we’re being honest, but if you’re a Gold subscriber and you’re in the mood for a decent sci-fi mystery adventure, Truberbrook could be a decent pickup. It offers up some really good-looking environments and sceneries, which are a delight to explore.
Sudden Strike 4 is also up for grabs, which could make for a RTS classic to sink your teeth into.
Xbox Game Pass
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Valheim
- Civilization VI
- Ni no Kuni II
On the flip side, Microsoft’s other big subscription service continues to offer up some of the best value you can get in gaming right now.
A couple of big hits like Dead Space 2 and 3, indie darling Valheim, and even Civ VI. If you played the Dead Space remake earlier this year and are hankering for more, Dead Space 2 is an awesome follow-up to the survival horror game, and even Dead Space 3 serves as a fun co-op experience, even if most would write it off as the death knell for the series.
PS Plus
- Battlefield 2042
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Code Vein
December 2022 is looking like a fairly decent month for PS Plus subscribers too, with Code Vein and Battlefield 2042 being the big highlights here. Code Vein alone will be enough to get you to sink tens of hours into bashing your head against the wall as you slash your way through this anime Souls-like, and if that’s still not enough, go spelunking for loot in Minecraft Dungeons instead.
Prime Gaming
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Adios
- I am Fish
- Faraway 3: Arctic Escape
- Book of Demons
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
- City Legends: Trapped in Mirror – Collector’s Edition
Prime Gaming has some interesting picks here for all sorts of players. Obviously the biggest title here would be Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, which is widely regarded as one of the best role-playing games ever made. If you’re still waiting for Baldur’s Gate 3’s full release, this could help tide you over.
Other highlights include Book of Demons, which is great for players looking for a mindless looter to check out.
Epic Games Store
- Call of the Sea
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War
The Epic Games Store has been stepping up their game in terms of monthly free offerings as well, and for March 2023, we’re getting Call of the Sea and Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War. They’re not the biggest titles Epic’s ever given away, but they’re still pretty respectable choices nonetheless.
That does it for all the free games you can get this month. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more game-related coverage and news.
