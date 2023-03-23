All Fortnite Lantern Fest Challenges & Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games

Lantern Fest has returned to Fortnite for another year and is already lighting up Chapter 4 Season 2. Things are certainly different this year, so don’t expect the same experience. Here are all the Fortnite Lantern Fest challenges to complete and rewards to earn.

The Lantern Fest event will be going on until April 21, so there will be plenty of time for players to get the most out of it and earn every reward.

Fortnite Lantern Fest Challenges

While the event has begun, the challenges aren’t prepared to go live just yet. The event last year took place through a website, but all signs point to a special creative 2.0 map being used for the main experience of this year’s Lantern Fest. We will keep you posted when we know more, and it is looking like the challenges might begin around April 1.

Fortnite Lantern Fest Rewards

While the challenges aren’t ready, Epic Games has still revealed the four rewards that players can earn when they eventually go live.

Lantern Spray

Cameo Needs Loot Emoticon

Dog Eat Dog Spray

Twilight Mosaic Wrap

The weapons are a lot more Spray-based than last year when players were able to earn a nice lantern back bling, but the Twilight Mosaic Wrap is bound to look good on any weapon.

This is everything there is to know about all the Fortnite Lantern Fest challenges to complete and rewards to earn. For more of our recent Fortnite content and guides, take a look at the links below.

