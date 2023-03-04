All Exploration Challenges & Rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has an incredible abundance of challenges scattered all throughout the game and across every corner of the vast world map. Your Field Guide helps to keep track of the various challenges you can encounter throughout the game, and redeem rewards once you complete those challenges. One of these categories is Exploration, and to help get you started or fill in those missing gaps, we’ve compiled a guide on all the exploration challenges and rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Exploration Challenges: What They Are, How to Complete Them & More

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

As the name suggests, Hogwarts Legacy’s Exploration Challenges track your progress in exploring the world around Hogwarts by completing various puzzles scattered throughout the map.

You’ll notice in your Field Guide that any challenge you’ve yet to encounter remains locked and blacked out. Once you encounter them out in the wilds and solve the challenge prompted on your screen, you will automatically open the locked challenge in its respective menu. Specific rewards are granted for each kind of Exploration Challenge.

Ancient Magic Hotspots Challenge

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This challenge requires you to locate a total of 20 different ancient magic hotspots around the world map, which are primarily found in and around ruined castles. Interacting with each hotspot pool starts a trial, where you must find and gather 3 magic traces that scatter around the immediate area. If you get stuck on one, feel free to check out our guide on all the ancient magic hotspot locations in Hogwarts Legacy and how to solve them.

The rewards for this challenge increase your ancient magic gauge up to a maximum of 5 bars, which certainly comes in handy during any formidable boss fight. The rewards trigger after clearing the following requirements:

Two Hotspots Complete – One bar added to your ancient magic meter

Six Hotspots Complete – One bar added to your ancient magic meter

Twelve Hotspots Complete – One bar added to your ancient magic meter

Balloon Popping Challenge

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This challenge requires you to flex those broom-flying skills and get to popping!

In lieu of Quidditch not being available in the game, there are still different flying challenges to try, and this one involves popping sequences of giant floating balloons on either your broom or a flying mount such as a hippogriff. They are scattered across the world map and can usually be easily spotted. The balloons are always found in groups of 5, and all five must be popped to qualify towards one challenge completion.

The rewards for this challenge include four new, very unique broomstick options.

Two Groups of Balloons Popped – Night Dancer Broom

Five Groups of Balloons Popped – Lickety Swifter Broom

Ten Groups of Balloons Popped – Wild Fire Broom

Fifteen Groups of Balloons Popped – Bright Spark Broom

Landing Platform Challenge

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Probably the most basic of the bunch, this challenge also requires you to utilize your broom.

Landing Platforms are large, brightly colored platforms scattered across the map that require you to hover and then dismount your broom upon them. You’ll know that you’ve successfully completed the challenge when fire lights up around the platform. There are 20 platforms in all, and if you need help finding any of them, we’ve got a guide covering all the landing platform locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

The rewards for this challenge include a complete set of Quidditch Captain gear glam, providing an homage to the thrilling sport we’re sadly not allowed to play.

Two Landing Platforms Completed – Quidditch Captain’s Uniform

Four Landing Platforms Completed – Quidditch Captain’s Helmet

Six Landing Platforms Completed – Quidditch Captain’s Gloves

Eight Landing Platforms Completed – Quidditch Captain’s Cape

Merlin Trial Challenge

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

In stark contrast, this next category is likely the most difficult and/or time-consuming of the Exploration challenges to complete.

Merlin Trials are a series of different puzzles created by the famous wizard himself that must be solved to complete the challenge. If you have a hard time completing any of these unique trials, here is our guide to all the puzzle types and solutions for every Merlin Trial.

The rewards for this challenge include storage expansion for your inventory, which of course is always a must when you’re opening countless chests full of gear everywhere you go.

Two Merlin Trials Completed – Increased Storage for Gear

Six Merlin Trials Completed – Increased Storage for Gear

Ten Merlin Trials Completed – Increased Storage for Gear

Fourteen Merlin Trials Completed – Increased Storage for Gear

Twenty Merlin Trials Completed – Increased Storage for Gear

Astronomy Table Challenge

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

The Astronomy Table challenge requires a telescope and a good amount of stargazing.

Once you complete the Astronomy Class main quest, which teaches you how to interact with Astronomy Tables, this challenge will become available. Astronomy Tables are large stone tables scattered across the map that require you to locate a specific constellation in the sky by lining up your telescope just right to identify it.

For every five tables you complete, you’ll reach another tier in the challenge log. If you need help in finding some of these tables, feel free to consult our guide on all the astronomy table locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

And of course, this challenge can only be done at night, so have that “Wait” button ready in your map menu when you come across one.

The rewards for this challenge include a unique gear glam set called the Starry-Eyed Seer, which is must for your wizard wardrobe!

Five Astronomy Tables Completed – Starry-Eyed Seer’s Scarf

Five Astronomy Tables Completed – Starry-Eyed Seer’s Ensemble

Five Astronomy Tables Completed – Starry-Eyed Seer’s Cape

Hogwarts Secrets

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

These challenges are unique puzzles found at certain locations around Hogwarts grounds; specifically, the Clock Tower, the Viaduct Bridge, and the Headmaster’s Office. Solving each of them earns you a special Hogwarts Secret, as well as the unique gear glam listed below. The puzzles require not only good intuition but some high-level spells as well, so be sure you’re prepared.

First Hogwarts Secret Completed – Secret Solver’s Bathing Costume

Second Hogwarts Secret Completed – Tailored Tailcoat

Third Hogwarts Secret Completed – Fashionable Dress Robes

This concludes our comprehensive guide to all Exploration Challenges and Rewards in Hogwarts Legacy! Let us know which was your favorite challenge to complete, and be sure to check out our other guides to all things Hogwarts Legacy down below.

Related Posts