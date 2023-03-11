All Exotic Weapon Balances & Changes in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

Destiny 2 is full of powerful exotic weapons. From long-range sniper rifles, to trace rifles that turn enemies into orbs, there is truly something for everyone. These exotic weapons have strong intrinsic traits that allow them to be much more powerful than other weapons in the game. However, to keep things feeling fresh and fair, Bungie needs to periodically change and balance these armaments. Here are all of the exotic weapon balances and changes since the release of Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotic Weapon Balances and Changes

To go along with the preparation for Lightfall, Bungie released the changes that would be occurring in an update on their official news page. For those players who want to read all of the changes, they can do so here.

While certain weapons received blanket changes, such as Machine Guns and Heavy Grenade Launchers receiving a boost, certain underutilized exotics were tuned to bring them more in line with other, more popular choices. Here are all the changes as per Bungie:

The Queenbreaker

Now uses Arc 3.0 blind.

Shot now chains to multiple nearby enemies.

Ruinous Effigy

Transmutation sphere slam attack now suppresses.

Leviathan’s Breath

Now applies volatile on perfect draw impact.

Increased damage from 396 to 442. This allows it to once again one-hit kill all Supers in PvP.

Increased damage vs. Champions by 30%.

One Thousand Voices

Each explosion now applies 10 + 5 (with Ember of Ashes) scorch stacks.

Sunshot

Explosion on kill now applies 10 + 5 scorch stacks.

Polaris Lance

Perfect Fifth shots now apply 40 + 20 scorch stacks instead of a custom burn.

Two-Tailed Fox

Solar rocket now applies 60 + 30 scorch stacks instead of burn.

Prometheus Lens

Added the Incandescent perk to the catalyst.

Grand Overture

Switched the catalyst to use Arc blind.

The Manticore

Added a hip-fire reticle element to showing current stacks of Antigrav Repulsor.

Tractor Cannon

Fixed a crash when Tractor Cannon was fired at large groups of Stasis crystals.

The Fourth Horseman

Fixed an issue where this weapon had received an unintended 20% damage nerf.

Thunderlord

Fixed an issue where this weapon’s lightning strikes could disrupt you or your teammates.

It remains to be seen how these exotics will fair with these changes, but hopefully more players can find a use for them in their arsenal and add some more variety to the game. While more are bound to change in the future, these are all of the current balances and changes to existing Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics.

For more information on Destiny 2 Lightfall, including class guides and exotic quests, check out some of our many related articles down below and become the ultimate Guardian.

