All Breezy Snapshots Locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Windblume’s Breath event is live now, allowing players to unlock the highly anticipated Mailed Flower weapon for free. As teased earlier, the event features three different gameplay sequences, with one being Breezy Snapshots. During this phase, players are tasked with assisting Fassben the Adventurer in making a photo book by taking photos across Mondstadt. So, without any further ado, here’s a detailed breakdown of all the Breezy snapshots locations in Genshin Impact.

How To Unlock Breezy Snapshots in the Genshin Impact Windblume Event

In order to access the Breezy Snapshots mini-game, players need to finish the initial quest of the Windblume’s Breath series, “A Gathering Of Outlanders.” Following that, they must interact with a NPC named Fassben, who is located outside Mondstadt, to commence the challenge.

Once you have initiated the challenge, navigate to Windblume’s Breath section in the event menu and choose Breezy Snapshots. At this stage, you will be presented with three photo assignments that must be accomplished in order to fulfill the event’s goal.

Breezy Snapshots Day 1 Locations

On Day 1, players must take three photos with certain target objectives to obtain the rewards.

#1 Photography Target

Mondstadt City Gates is the first location where you must take the picture with the following requirements:

The angle must span 1 photo-taking point Must include the character 08:00 – 17:00

Once you reach the above-marked location, you’ll find the glowing spot with a Kamera icon. Stand on it and equip the Kamera gadget. Additionally, ensure that your character is visible in the photo and that the time frame is between 08:00 to 17:00. If you do not meet the specified time criteria, modify the in-game time accordingly.

#2 Photography Target

The second location where you must take the picture is in front of the Mondstadt Cathedral.

The angle must span 1 photo-taking point Must include the character The character must be from Mondstadt

The second photo challenge requires taking a picture with a character living in the Mondstadt. Some of the inhabitants of Mondstadt include Mika, Bennett, Kaeya, Eula, Venti, Albedo, Diluc, Mona, and more.

#3 Photography Target

The final photography location of the day is the Side Gate of Mondstadt City, right next to Cider Lake. Make sure you’re meeting the following requirements while taking the photo:

The angle must span 1 photo-taking point Must include the character Use an Elemental Skill when the picture is taken

That’s everything you need to know about all the Breezy snapshot locations in Genshin Impact. Check out the relevant links below for more Genshin Impact content.

