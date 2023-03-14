All Block Miner Codes in Roblox (March 2023)
Venture forth with the latest Block Miner codes!
With the huge success of Minecraft, it only makes sense that there’d be similar mine-’em-up offerings on the free-to-play game creation platform. After all, not only is Minecraft one of the biggest games in the world, but it’s also aimed at a younger audience, which fits in well with Roblox. For those who’ve been out adventuring into the wild, on the hunt for all the latest Block Miner codes in Roblox, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.
All Working Block Miner Codes in Roblox
Down below, we’ve compiled a list of all the active codes in Block Miner which you can use to redeem free items in-game:
- OhMyGod — 15,000 Diamonds
- SHUTDOWN – 1,000 Diamonds
All Expired Block Miner Codes in Roblox
Here are all the invalid codes that are now expired in Block Miner:
- ImDreaming – 15,000 Diamonds
How to Redeem Codes in Block Miner
Luckily, redeeming codes in Block Miner is pretty straightforward. Go ahead and follow these simple steps:
- First, boot up Block Miner on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ icon on the left-hand side of the screen (as highlighted below).
- Then, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s exact.
- Hit ‘Redeem’ and the new items will be added to your Roblox account. Enjoy!
So, there you have it, folks! We hope this helped to answer your query about all the latest Block Miner codes in Roblox. For more, here’s how to get all the markers in Find the Markers. Or if you’d prefer to browse the links below, feel free.
