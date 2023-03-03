All AU Reborn Codes in Roblox (March 2023)
Become the ultimate warrior!
If you’re after an action-packed fight-’em-up brimming with famous Anime characters, then AU Reborn is a great choice. Not only will you be able to team up with your pals and battle other players on the server, but you’ll also level up and grow in power to become the ultimate warrior. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re probably wondering what all the AU Reborn codes are in Roblox. We’ve got your back, as down below we’ve got all the latest codes that you’ll need. Let’s jump in!
All Working AU Reborn Codes in Roblox
These are all the active codes that you can redeem for free items in AU Reborn on Roblox right now:
- !code 70klikes – Free Cash and Tokens
- !code 40klikes – Free Cash and Tokens
- !code 30klikes – Free Cash and Tokens
- !code 20klikes – Free Cash and Tokens
All Expired AU Reborn Codes in Roblox
Here are all the expired codes in AU Reborn on Roblox:
- !code 5klikes – Free Rewards
- !code 10klikes – Free Token
- !code b41t3d – 50 Cash
How to Redeem Codes in AU Reborn
Redeeming codes in AU Reborn is slightly unusual compared to many other games on Roblox. Simply follow these steps:
- Launch AU Reborn on Roblox.
- Tap on the chat-box in the top left-hand side of your screen.
- Type in a code form the list of working codes above. Make sure to leave a space after “code”.
- Press ‘Enter’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!
So, what do you know: That's everything you need to know about all the AU Reborn codes are in Roblox. For more, here's how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.
