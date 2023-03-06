A Fan Created an Ocarina of Time-themed Mario Kart Track, and We Wish It Were Real

Never underestimate the power of modders. They are often responsible for creating content we wish were official. Recently, RiazorMC on YouTube showed off his Ocarina of Time Circuit—a Zelda-themed Mario Kart 8 Custom Track that features a race around Hyrule.

Anyone who has played Ocarina of Time will instantly fall in love with this custom track. I’d even say it’s better than the Hyrule Circuit course that actually appears in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. That’s because the course is literally Ocarina of Time 3D’s Hyrule with very few changes.

RiazorMC’s custom course starts with racers lined up at the Great Deku Tree. They travel through the Kokiri Forest and into Hyrule Field. They then make a right turn into the Gerudo Valley and Fortress. All of the familiar landmarks are there.

For lap two, racers make their way back through the valley and glide above the river into Lake Hylia. Of course, there’s an underwater section here before making their way back to Hyrule Field.

For the final lap, racers head to Death Mountain by way of Kakariko Village. They navigate up the rocky terrain using anti gravity and cross the finish line at the top of the mountain.

The only downside of this custom course is that the route doesn’t seem very clear since there is no defined path or track. A road to follow along or even arrows pointing in the right direction would help guide racers.

RiazorMC is no stranger to modding Nintendo content; his channel is full of amazing ideas for other custom Mario Kart courses and other game crossovers, such as Pokemon Heart Gold in Super Mario Galaxy, which was posted last month.

You’ll have to check out the full video for his Ocarina of Time Circuit custom course, which you can view below.

In other Mario Kart 8 Deluxe news, the fourth wave of the Booster Course Pass DLC is arriving later this week.