5 Letter Words with U as the Only Vowel – Wordle Game Help

Wordle continues to entertain amateur linguists all over the world, with the New York Times now owning and operating the daily puzzle challenge. Some days, players are left confused at the letter clues they’re given by Wordle. Today, we’re going through every Wordle approved 5-letter word with ‘U’ as the only vowel.

All 5 Letter Words with U as the Only Vowel

blurb

blurt

blush

brunt

brush

buddy

buggy

bulky

bully

bunch

bunny

burly

burnt

burst

bushy

butch

chuck

chump

chunk

churn

cluck

clump

clung

crumb

crump

crush

crust

curly

curry

curvy

drunk

duchy

dully

dummy

dumpy

dusky

dusty

dutch

fluff

flung

flunk

flush

fully

funky

funny

furry

fussy

fuzzy

gruff

grunt

gulch

gully

gummy

guppy

gusty

humph

humus

hunch

hunky

hurry

husky

hussy

hutch

jumpy

lucky

lumpy

lunch

lupus

lurch

lusty

mucky

mucus

muddy

mulch

mummy

munch

murky

mushy

musky

musty

nutty

pluck

plumb

plump

plunk

plush

pudgy

puffy

pulpy

punch

puppy

pushy

putty

ruddy

rugby

rusty

scrub

scrum

shrub

shrug

shuck

shunt

shush

skulk

skull

skunk

slump

slung

slunk

slurp

slush

snuck

snuff

spunk

spurn

spurt

strut

stuck

study

stuff

stump

stung

stunk

stunt

sulky

sully

sunny

surly

swung

syrup

thrum

thumb

thump

truck

truly

trump

trunk

truss

trust

truth

uncut

usurp

wrung

Now that you are armed with this list of possible answers, it is time to give it a whirl. Enter your chosen answer via the in-game keyboard, and check the colors for a hint. Correct letters in the right position will turn green, yellow indicates a right letter in the wrong place, while grey rules out the letter entirely.

Narrow down your answers with every guess, and you should figure it out soon enough. If you’d much rather have the Wordle answer of the day, let us help.

There you have it, a complete list of 5-letter words with U as the only vowel to help you in Wordle. For more tips and tricks on the ever-popular, New York Times-owned game, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out the links below.

