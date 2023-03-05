5 Letter Words with U as the Only Vowel – Wordle Game Help
Keep your streak going with this handy guide.
Wordle continues to entertain amateur linguists all over the world, with the New York Times now owning and operating the daily puzzle challenge. Some days, players are left confused at the letter clues they’re given by Wordle. Today, we’re going through every Wordle approved 5-letter word with ‘U’ as the only vowel.
All 5 Letter Words with U as the Only Vowel
- blurb
- blurt
- blush
- brunt
- brush
- buddy
- buggy
- bulky
- bully
- bunch
- bunny
- burly
- burnt
- burst
- bushy
- butch
- chuck
- chump
- chunk
- churn
- cluck
- clump
- clung
- crumb
- crump
- crush
- crust
- curly
- curry
- curvy
- drunk
- duchy
- dully
- dummy
- dumpy
- dusky
- dusty
- dutch
- fluff
- flung
- flunk
- flush
- fully
- funky
- funny
- furry
- fussy
- fuzzy
- gruff
- grunt
- gulch
- gully
- gummy
- guppy
- gusty
- humph
- humus
- hunch
- hunky
- hurry
- husky
- hussy
- hutch
- jumpy
- lucky
- lumpy
- lunch
- lupus
- lurch
- lusty
- mucky
- mucus
- muddy
- mulch
- mummy
- munch
- murky
- mushy
- musky
- musty
- nutty
- pluck
- plumb
- plump
- plunk
- plush
- pudgy
- puffy
- pulpy
- punch
- puppy
- pushy
- putty
- ruddy
- rugby
- rusty
- scrub
- scrum
- shrub
- shrug
- shuck
- shunt
- shush
- skulk
- skull
- skunk
- slump
- slung
- slunk
- slurp
- slush
- snuck
- snuff
- spunk
- spurn
- spurt
- strut
- stuck
- study
- stuff
- stump
- stung
- stunk
- stunt
- sulky
- sully
- sunny
- surly
- swung
- syrup
- thrum
- thumb
- thump
- truck
- truly
- trump
- trunk
- truss
- trust
- truth
- uncut
- usurp
- wrung
Now that you are armed with this list of possible answers, it is time to give it a whirl. Enter your chosen answer via the in-game keyboard, and check the colors for a hint. Correct letters in the right position will turn green, yellow indicates a right letter in the wrong place, while grey rules out the letter entirely.
Narrow down your answers with every guess, and you should figure it out soon enough. If you’d much rather have the Wordle answer of the day, let us help.
There you have it, a complete list of 5-letter words with U as the only vowel to help you in Wordle. For more tips and tricks on the ever-popular, New York Times-owned game, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out the links below.
