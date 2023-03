5 Letter Words With E as the Second and Fourth Letter – Wordle Game Help

New York Times

The New York Times’ Wordle daily puzzle game gives players six guesses to work out a randomly chosen five letter word. Despite its simple premise, it attracts millions of players daily and encourages them to broaden their vocabulary in a fun and challenging way. Here, we’re taking you through every 5 letter word with ‘E’ as the second and fourth letter, to help you with your daily Wordle.

Note that the following list of words has been tested and will work in Wordle. If you know any incorrect words, give us a shout and we’ll review this list.

All 5 Letter Words With E as the Second and Fourth Letter

aedes

bedel

bedes

bedew

begem

beget

belee

benes

benet

beres

beret

besee

beses

beset

beted

betel

betes

bevel

bever

bewet

bezel

bezes

ceded

ceder

cedes

celeb

cepes

cered

ceres

cetes

debel

debes

defer

deked

dekes

deled

deles

demes

denes

denet

dered

deres

desex

deter

devel

dewed

dexes

eeven

feces

fedex

femes

ferer

feres

feted

fetes

feued

fever

fewer

feyed

feyer

fezes

gelee

gemel

genes

genet

geres

geyer

heben

hebes

heder

heled

heles

hemes

heres

hetes

hevea

hewed

hewer

hexed

hexer

hexes

heyed

jebel

jefes

jetes

jewed

jewel

kelep

kerel

ketes

kevel

kexes

keyed

keyer

leben

ledes

leger

leges

lemed

lemel

lemes

lenes

leper

lered

leres

leses

levee

level

lever

leves

lexes

lezes

melee

memes

mened

menes

mered

merel

merer

meres

mesel

meses

meted

meter

metes

meved

meves

mewed

mezes

nebek

nebel

nenes

neper

netes

nevel

never

neves

newed

newel

newer

pedes

pekes

peles

pened

penes

perea

peres

peter

pewee

rebec

rebel

reded

redes

refed

refel

refer

reges

rehem

reked

rekes

rekey

relet

remen

remet

remex

renew

reney

repeg

repel

resee

reses

reset

resew

retem

revel

revet

rewed

rewet

rexes

rezes

seder

sedes

sefer

seles

semee

semen

semes

senes

sered

serer

seres

sesey

seven

sever

sewed

sewel

sewen

sewer

sexed

sexer

sexes

seyen

teaed

teles

telex

temed

temes

tenes

tenet

tepee

terek

teres

tetes

tewed

tewel

texes

veges

veles

veney

vexed

vexer

vexes

weber

wedel

wexed

wexes

xebec

yedes

yeses

yeven

yeves

yewen

yexed

yexes

zebec

zexes

zezes

Use Wordle’s color-coding system to help you as you go: a red or grey tile shows you that particular letter doesn’t feature in the day’s word; a yellow tile shows you it’s in the word but not in its current position and a green tile tells you that it’s spot on.

Rinse and repeat, and as long as you get the answer within six guesses, you would have done it. If you’d rather not rack your brains, here is the answer to today’s puzzle.

There you have it, a complete list of 5-letter words with E as the second and fourth letter to help you in Wordle. For more tips and tricks on the ever-popular New York Times-owned game, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out the links below.

