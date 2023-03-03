These 3 Upcoming Anime Season Finales Will Make You Go Plus Ultra!

© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

Season finales are a bittersweet feeling in the entertainment medium. On the one hand, they can prove a satisfying conclusion to a build-up over the course of several months, tying up various plot beats or paving the way for what lies on the horizon.

On the other hand, an established part of your routine is now at its end, leaving a spiky-haired void that you will be eager to fill. This Saturday, we’re about to experience the climax for three major shonen anime that have heated things up in the winter season, and will surely be in the discussion for anime of the year later down the track.

My Hero Academia Season 6, Blue Lock and TRIGUN STAMPEDE will air their season finales on March 25, whipping up a whirlwind of emotions as our protagonists each find themselves in very different positions.

While Deku has finally received the love and support he needs after an agonizing solitary battle, Vash’s situation couldn’t be any more dire as it seems Knives has finally rendered him into a puppet to be manipulated at his will. As for everyone’s favorite jerk, Isagi, his new team’s duel against the World Five is just getting underway. No doubt he is in for a rude awakening once they show off their skills.

TRIGUN STAMPEDE’s finale will air exclusively on Crunchyroll, while you can catch My Hero Academia and Blue Lock on Crunchyroll, as well as Netflix in select markets.

Which one are you the most excited for? Have you already got your next series obsession in mind? Don’t forget to check out our list of March 2023 anime for some suggestions on what to watch!

