WWE 2K23 Superstar Roster Ratings Revealed
Who will you dominate the ring with?
As every fan knows, not all WWE superstars are created equal. But as we get closer to the release of WWEK 2K23, players are starting to get their first look at the vast array of wrestlers on display. That said, there are few things fans love to debate more than ratings and the perceived slights attached to them. So without further ado, here’s a full list of superstar ratings in WWE 2K23.
All Superstar Ratings in WWE 2K23
This iteration promises its biggest roster yet, which means there are plenty of superstar ratings in WWE 2K23 to filter through. And following an in-depth look at what fans can expect from the John Cena “Never Give Up” Showcase, we now know more about what these superstars are made of this time around.
- AJ Styles: 89
- Akira Tozawa: TBA
- Alba Fyre: TBA
- Alexa Bliss: 85
- Aliyah: TBA
- André the Giant: TBA
- Angel Garza: TBA
- Angelo Dawkins: 80
- Apollo Crews: TBA
- Asuka: 89
- Austin Theory: 82
- Axiom: TBA
- Batista: TBA
- Bayley: 91
- Becky Lynch: 96
- Beth Phoenix: TBA
- Bianca Belair: 95
- Big Boss Man: TBA
- Big E: 88
- Bobby Lashley: 92
- Boogeyman: TBA
- Booker T: TBA
- Braun Strowman: 89
- Bret “The Hit Man” Hart: TBA
- Brie Bella: TBA
- British Bulldog: TBA
- Brock Lesnar: TBA
- Bron Breakker: TBA
- Bruno Sammartino: TBA
- Brutus Creed: TBA
- Butch: 81
- Cactus Jack: TBA
- Cameron Grimes: TBA
- Carmella: TBA
- Carmelo Hayes: 82
- Cedric Alexander: TBA
- Chad Gable: 77
- Charlotte Flair: TBA
- Chyna: 88
- Cody Rhodes: 91
- Commander Azeez: TBA
- Cora Jade: TBA
- Cruz Del Toro: TBA
- Dakota Kai: 80
- Damian Priest: 84
- Dana Brooke: TBA
- Dexter Lumis: 80
- Diesel: TBA
- DOINK: TBA
- Dolph Ziggler: 83
- Dominik Mysterio: 78
- Doudrop: TBA
- Drew Gulak: TBA
- Drew McIntyre: 91
- Eddie Guerrero: TBA
- Edge: TBA
- Elias: 78
- Eric Bischoff: TBA
- Erik: TBA
- Ezekiel: 83
- Faarooq: TBA
- Giovanni Vinci: TBA
- Finn Bálor: 87
- Gigi Dolin: 81
- Goldberg: TBA
- Grayson Waller: TBA
- GUNTHER: 89
- Happy Baron Corbin: 83
- Hollywood Hogan: TBA
- Hulk Hogan: TBA
- Humberto Carillo: TBA
- The Hurricane: TBA
- Ilja Dragunov: TBA
- Indi Hartwell: TBA
- IYO SKY: 82
- Ivar: TBA
- Jacy Jayne: 80
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts: TBA
- JD McDonagh: TBA
- Jerry “The King” Lawler: TBA
- Jey Uso: 90
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 86
- Jimmy Uso: 89
- Jinder Mahal: TBA
- Joaquin Wilde: TBA
- JBL: TBA
- John Cena: TBA
- Johnny Gargano: 84
- Julius Creed: TBA
- Kane: TBA
- Karrion Kross: 86
- Katana Chance: 79
- Kayden Carter: 76
- Kevin Nash: TBA
- Kevin Owens: TBA
- Kofi Kingston: 89
- Kurt Angle: TBA
- LA Knight: 81
- Lacey Evans: TBA
- Liv Morgan: 86
- Lita: TBA
- Logan Paul: TBA
- Ludwig Kaiser: TBA
- MACE: TBA
- “Macho Man” Randy Savage: TBA
- Madcap Moss: TBA
- Mansoor: TBA
- Matt Riddle: TBA
- Maryse: TBA
- Molly Holly: TBA
- Montez Ford: 82
- Mr. McMahon: TBA
- Mustafa Ali: TBA
- MVP: TBA
- Natalya: 82
- Nikki A.S.H.: TBA
- Nikki Bella: TBA
- Nikkita Lyons: TBA
- Noam Dar: TBA
- Omos: 82
- Otis: 80
- Queen Zelina Vega: 74
- Randy Orton: TBA
- Raquel Rodriguez: 83
- Razor Ramon: TBA
- Reggie: TBA
- Rey Mysterio: 82
- Rhea Ripley: 87
- Rick Boogs: 75
- Ricochet: 82
- Ridge Holland: 81
- Rikishi: TBA
- Rob Van Dam: TBA
- Robert Roode: TBA
- Roman Reigns: TBA
- Ronda Rousey: TBA
- “Rowdy” Roddy Piper: TBA
- Roxanne Perez: TBA
- R-Truth: 72
- Sami Zayn: 84
- Santos Escobar: TBA
- Scarlett: TBA
- Scott Hall: TBA
- Seth Rollins: TBA
- Shane McMahon: TBA
- Shanky: TBA
- Shawn Michaels: TBA
- Shayna Bazler: 82
- Sheamus: 87
- Shelton Benjamin: TBA
- Shinsuke Nakamura: TBA
- Shotzi: 75
- Solo Sikoa: TBA
- Sonya Deville: TBA
- Stacy Keibler: TBA
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin: TBA
- Stephanie McMahon: TBA
- Syxx: TBA
- Tamina: TBA
- T-BAR: TBA
- Ted DiBiase: TBA
- The Miz: 85
- The Miz ’11: 90
- The Rock: 96
- Titus O’Neil: TBA
- Tommaso Ciampa: TBA
- Triple H: TBA
- Trish Stratus: 93
- Tyler Bate: TBA
- Tyler Breeze: 77
- Ultimate Warrior: TBA
- Umaga: TBA
- Undertaker: 95
- Vader: TBA
- Veer Mahaan: TBA
- Wes Lee: TBA
- Xavier Woods: 88
- Xia Li: TBA
- X-Pac: TBA
- Yokozuna: TBA
- Zoey Stark: TBA
Additional WWE 2K23 Superstar Ratings
Ruthless Aggression Pack
- Brock Lesnar ’01: TBA
- The Prototype: TBA
- Randy Orton ’02: TBA
- Leviathan: TBA
Bad Bunny Bonus Pack
- Bad Bunny: TBA
That’s everything you need to know about all superstar ratings in WWE 2K23. For more updates on the game, be sure to keep it right here at Twinfinite by checking out the links below.
