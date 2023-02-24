WWE 2K23: All Confirmed Superstar Roster Ratings

Image via 2K Sports

As every fan knows, not all WWE superstars are created equal. But as we get closer to the release of WWEK 2K23, players are starting to get their first look at the vast array of wrestlers on display. That said, there are few things fans love to debate more than ratings and the perceived slights attached to them. So without further ado, here’s a full list of superstar ratings in WWE 2K23.

All Superstar Ratings in WWE 2K23

This iteration promises its biggest roster yet, which means there are plenty of superstar ratings in WWE 2K23 to filter through. And following an in-depth look at what fans can expect from the John Cena “Never Give Up” Showcase, we now know more about what these superstars are made of this time around.

AJ Styles: 89

Akira Tozawa: TBA

Alba Fyre: TBA

Alexa Bliss: 85

Aliyah: 76

André the Giant: TBA

Angel Garza: TBA

Angelo Dawkins: 80

Apollo Crews: TBA

Asuka: 89

Austin Theory: 82

Axiom: TBA

Batista: TBA

Bayley: 91

Becky Lynch: 96

Beth Phoenix: TBA

Bianca Belair: 95

Big Boss Man: TBA

Big E: 88

Bobby Lashley: 92

Boogeyman: TBA

Booker T: TBA

Braun Strowman: 89

Bret “The Hit Man” Hart: TBA

Brie Bella: TBA

British Bulldog: TBA

Brock Lesnar: TBA

Bron Breakker: TBA

Bruno Sammartino: TBA

Brutus Creed: TBA

Butch: 81

Cactus Jack: TBA

Cameron Grimes: TBA

Carmella: 79

Carmelo Hayes: 82

Cedric Alexander: TBA

Chad Gable: 77

Charlotte Flair: 94

Chyna: 88

Cody Rhodes: 91

Commander Azeez: TBA

Cora Jade: TBA

Cruz Del Toro: TBA

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Dakota Kai: 80

Damian Priest: 84

Dana Brooke: TBA

Dexter Lumis: 80

Diesel: TBA

DOINK: TBA

Dolph Ziggler: 83

Dominik Mysterio: 78

Doudrop: TBA

Drew Gulak: TBA

Drew McIntyre: 91

Eddie Guerrero: TBA

Edge: TBA

Elias: 78

Eric Bischoff: TBA

Erik: TBA

Ezekiel: 83

Faarooq: TBA

Giovanni Vinci: TBA

Finn Bálor: 87

Gigi Dolin: 81

Goldberg: TBA

Grayson Waller: TBA

GUNTHER: 89

Happy Baron Corbin: 83

Hollywood Hogan: TBA

Hulk Hogan: 94

Humberto Carillo: TBA

The Hurricane: TBA

Ilja Dragunov: TBA

Indi Hartwell: TBA

IYO SKY: 82

Ivar: TBA

Jacy Jayne: 80

Jake “The Snake” Roberts: TBA

JD McDonagh: TBA

Jerry “The King” Lawler: TBA

Jey Uso: 90

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 86

Jimmy Uso: 89

Jinder Mahal: TBA

Joaquin Wilde: TBA

JBL: TBA

John Cena: TBA

Johnny Gargano: 84

Julius Creed: TBA

Kane: TBA

Karrion Kross: 86

Katana Chance: 79

Kayden Carter: 76

Kevin Nash: TBA

Kevin Owens: TBA

Kofi Kingston: 89

Kurt Angle: TBA

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

LA Knight: 81

Lacey Evans: TBA

Liv Morgan: 86

Lita: TBA

Logan Paul: TBA

Ludwig Kaiser: TBA

MACE: TBA

“Macho Man” Randy Savage: TBA

Madcap Moss: TBA

Mansoor: TBA

Matt Riddle: TBA

Maryse: TBA

Molly Holly: TBA

Montez Ford: 82

Mr. McMahon: TBA

Mustafa Ali: TBA

MVP: TBA

Natalya: 82

Nikki A.S.H.: TBA

Nikki Bella: TBA

Nikkita Lyons: TBA

Noam Dar: TBA

Omos: 82

Otis: 80

Queen Zelina Vega: 74

Randy Orton: TBA

Raquel Rodriguez: 83

Razor Ramon: TBA

Reggie: TBA

Rey Mysterio: 82

Rhea Ripley: 87

Rick Boogs: 75

Ricochet: 82

Ridge Holland: 81

Rikishi: TBA

Rob Van Dam: TBA

Robert Roode: TBA

Roman Reigns: TBA

Ronda Rousey: TBA

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper: TBA

Roxanne Perez: 81

R-Truth: 72

Sami Zayn: 84

Santos Escobar: TBA

Scarlett: TBA

Scott Hall: TBA

Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins: 92

Shane McMahon: TBA

Shanky: TBA

Shawn Michaels: TBA

Shayna Bazler: 82

Sheamus: 87

Shelton Benjamin: TBA

Shinsuke Nakamura: TBA

Shotzi: 75

Solo Sikoa: TBA

Sonya Deville: TBA

Stacy Keibler: TBA

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin: TBA

Stephanie McMahon: TBA

Syxx: TBA

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Tamina: TBA

T-BAR: TBA

Ted DiBiase: TBA

The Miz: 85

The Miz ’11: 90

The Rock: 96

Titus O’Neil: TBA

Tommaso Ciampa: TBA

Triple H: TBA

Trish Stratus: 93

Tyler Bate: TBA

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: TBA

Umaga: TBA

Undertaker: 95

Vader: TBA

Veer Mahaan: TBA

Wes Lee: TBA

Xavier Woods: 88

Xia Li: TBA

X-Pac: TBA

Yokozuna: TBA

Zoey Stark: TBA

Additional WWE 2K23 Superstar Ratings

Ruthless Aggression Pack

Brock Lesnar ’01: TBA

The Prototype: TBA

Randy Orton ’02: TBA

Leviathan: TBA

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Bad Bunny: TBA

That’s everything you need to know about all superstar ratings in WWE 2K23. For more updates on the game, be sure to keep it right here at Twinfinite by checking out the links below.

Related Posts