Wo: Long Fallen Dynasty Preload & Unlock Times, Explained

This year is filled with a plethora of massive video game releases, and Wo: Long Fallen Dynasty is among them. The preorders for the highly anticipated action role playing game are already live globally, with two different editions up for grabs. If you’ve also grabbed a digital copy of Wo: Long Fallen Dynasty, you may be wondering when you can preload the game files on your gaming platform of choice. With that said, here we have explained the Wo: Long Fallen Dynasty Preload & Unlock Times.

The option to preload Wo: Long Fallen Dynasty files is now available for the Xbox Series X|S platform, Games Pass, and Xbox One consoles. However, the developers have not officially announced the preload times for PlayStation and PC platforms.

Usually, preloading is allowed a day before the game releases when it comes to PlayStation and PC platforms. For instance, all PS5 users can preload the game if they pre-order 48 hours prior to the game’s official launch. However, it remains to be seen when the pre-install feature will be made available to these players. We’ll make sure to update this section once we have any official intel regarding preload times.

What’s the Installation Size of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

The Steam version of Wo: Long Fallen Dynasty will require approximately 60 GB of free storage space. At the same time, the game weighs around 44 GB for the Xbox platform. As of writing, the installation size for PlayStation is unknown.

Fortunately, Xbox players who have pre-ordered Wo: Long Fallen Dynasty can pre-download the game right away. Here are the steps to download it:

Turn on your Xbox console. Open the Game Pass app. Wait for the app to load. Scroll down to the “Coming soon” section. Press “Show all” to view a list of upcoming games. Choose the game you want to preinstall. Look for the “Pre-Install” option instead of “Download.” If “Pre-Install” is available, start downloading the game. Wait for the game to be released and play it during the launch day.

But before that, one must ensure that the console have enough free storage space to accommodate the game files.

When Can You Start Playing Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Once the preload has finished, you’ll then need to wait until midnight in your time zone on Friday, Mar. 3, before you can start playing.

When the game has finished preloading, you should see a timer on the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty title on your PS5 and Xbox home screens. This is a countdown to when the game is playable, so as soon as that reaches zero, you’ll be able to embark on the action-adventure.

That’s everything you need to know about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Preload & Unlock Times. Check out the relevant links below.

