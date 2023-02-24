Will The 2023 Overwatch League Season Be LA Gladiators’ Last? Explained

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The LA Gladiators are one of two Overwatch League teams representing Los Angeles, with a number of successful achievements under their belt. Many fans have been following this team from the very beginning, cheering them on through their matches, but recent reports hint that the 2023 season might just be their last. We’ve got all the information regarding this development, so follow along below for everything you need to know about if the 2023 Overwatch League season will be LA Gladiators’ last.

Are The LA Gladiators Closing After The 2023 Overwatch League Season?

The @LAGladiators may shut down after #OWL2023 💜



Whilst the team remains operational for this upcoming season, @TEAdvocated reports that the team will be closed if a suitable buyer is not found.



📰 https://t.co/aVuDBtlMR7 pic.twitter.com/PkemTYYDNm — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) February 23, 2023

The LA Gladiators are in a tight spot due to a significant number of staff layoffs at Kroenke Sports, the Esports organization that owns the team. As reported by Esports and gaming news outlet, The Esports Advocate, the LA Gladiators Overwatch League team and LA Guerillas are the only two teams remaining operational.

However, this is only set to last until each team’s season comes to an end or a suitable buyer can be found. This means that if a buyer is not found for the LA Gladiators, the 2023 Overwatch League season may be their last.

This speculation comes from the information revealed by an unnamed source, who mentioned to The Esports Advocate that if this happens, the LA Gladiators team would be closed. This would undoubtedly be a shame for both the OWL and all LA Gladiators fans, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their worries and disappointment in response to the update from Overwatch Calvery.

Losing the LA Gladiators would be a disappointing event to occur within the Overwatch community. It would force players such as impressive Tank main, SPACE, and DPS player, Kevster, to attempt relocating to another team or give up their roles as OWL players until further opportunities arise.

However, until anything is confirmed or denied, it’s hard to determine the fate of the LA Gladiators. There’s always hope that a sponsor or organization will buy into the team to keep them alive and continue playing in the league. For now, we can only wait out the season and watch for any updates.

That’s everything you need to know about if the 2023 Overwatch League season will be LA Gladiators’ last. For more helpful guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content. We have a variety of topics that will help keep you up to date on all of the new maps and heroes, so feel free to scroll down below and check out our related links for yourself.

