Wild Hearts Preload & Unlock Times for All Platforms

After months of waiting, Wild Hearts is finally arriving a little more than 10 days away from release, and the discussion of preload times has arisen. Preload and unlock times are a tricky topic to discuss, as it isn’t always clear when players can begin downloading and then play the game. So today, let’s discuss the preload and unlock times for all platforms for Wild Hearts.

When Can You Preload Wild Hearts on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, & PC?

According to EA Answers, the preload timeframes for each platform for Wild Hearts is as followed:

PS5 – Feb. 15, 2023

Xbox Series X|S – TBA

PC – TBA

At the moment, PS5 is the only console that is confirmed, but it is safe to assume the other platforms, Xbox Series X|S and PC, will also follow suit around that same time. However, that is simply just the preload, and not when the game officially releases for everyone to play.

What Time Does Wild Hearts Release?

Wild Hearts officially releases on Feb. 17, 2022, on all platforms, so, at minimum, the game will officially go live at midnight, 12 am EST. It is also set to be cross-platform as well, so you can play multiplayer with your friends on PlayStation, even if you are an Xbox player.

That’s everything you need to know on the preload and unlock times for Wild Hearts. Be sure to check out our latest Wild Hearts guides, like how long it takes to beat the game, and more below.

