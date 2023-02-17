Wild Hearts All Hairstyles: How To Change Hair

Image Source: EA.com

Wild Hearts is a vast Monster Hunter-esc game with many monsters to hunt and plenty of loot to acquire. However, before you hunt any monsters, you must choose how you look because as we all know, fashion is the true endgame. That said, how you look when you first start the game also matters, and your hair is the key. So today, let’s discuss all of the hairstyles and how to change your hair in Wild Hearts.

All Wild Heart Hairstyles

In total, there are 24 hairstyles to choose from. Make sure to choose carefully, though, as you’ll be stuck with whatever hairstyle you choose until the late game when you unlock the ability to change it.

How To Change Your Hairstyle In Wild Hearts

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

If you’re dissatisfied with the hairstyle you chose, fret not, as you can change it whichever way you want! However, you will not be able to unlock this ability until much later in the game as you progress your Karakuri skill tree. Using the Looking Glass Karakuri, you can set it up wherever you want and change your hairstyle, as well as the rest of your appearance, however and whenever you want!

That’s everything you need to know about all hairstyles and how to change your hairstyle in Wild Hearts. Be sure to check out our latest Wild Hearts guides, like how to defeat Dreadclaw, and more below.

