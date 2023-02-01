Why Is Rumbleverse Closing Down? Explained

Image Source: Iron Galaxy

The 40-person brawler live-service game, Rumbleverse, is officially ending, with Season Two being the last update. But, since it has only been out for a few months, some may wonder: why is Rumbleverse shutting down? Here’s everything you need to know about this latest news.

Rumbleverse Shutdown Explained

Although Iron Galaxy and Epic Games haven’t fully discussed why the game is coming to an end, it is speculated that Rumbleverse is closing down because there aren’t enough players. A blog post from Iron Galaxy states, “When you work on a video game, you imagine the community that will show up to play it someday,” indicating that the installment didn’t gain as much traction as they had hoped.

Of course, other factors may come into play, but there aren’t many details that could give us an apparent reason. As for the shutdown for Rumbleverse, the live-service will end on Feb. 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. CST. Those who play during this time will receive the current Battle Pass, double XP gains, accessories, and emotes. In addition, if you previously purchased in-game packs or items, you are eligible for a refund with the Battle Passes and Brawla Bills.

Despite its end, Iron Galaxy has expressed their hopes to bring back the Rumble universe in the near future. You can also expect to see more games from the team as they continue to expand their collection.

That does it for our guide on why Rumbleverse is closing down. For more multiplayer content, you can check out the relevant links below, including the best live-service games of 2022.

