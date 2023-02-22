Why Is Kang Blue in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest entry in the MCU and its first Phase 5 film. This is the first time audiences meet Kang the Conqueror, the next big bad villain in the multiverse. After watching the movie, many fans are wondering why is Kang blue in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why Is Kang the Conqueror’s Face Blue in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Kang is blue in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania because of his futuristic, technologically advanced suit that gives him superhuman strength, speed, durability, and a complete life-support system.

When Kang is not in the suit, he’s an incredibly smart, normal human being of the 30th century without superpowers named Nathaniel Richards (who might be a descendant of Reed Richards from the Fantastic 4).

The villain uses his intelligence to create a time machine and travel to the future, to the 40th century. There, the Conqueror finds new technologies and alloys that allow him to create the suit, making himself practically invincible. From there on, he keeps traveling through time and universes creating many Kang variants.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, those same smarts are what allow him to build his ship, create Modok, and enslave the people of Axia.

