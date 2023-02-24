Why Does Charles Make & Throw Away Omelets in Only Murders in the Building?

Image Source: Hulu

Only Murders in the Building was a surprise hit when it was released as a crime podcasts satire. The three lead characters have a tragic side, but none more than the actor past his glory days Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin). Fans are wondering why does Charles make and throw away omelets in Only Murders in the Building? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why Does Charles Throw Away the Omelets in Only Murders in the Building?

Charles makes and throws away omelets in Only Murders in the Building because it reminds him of Lucy, the daughter of his ex-girlfriend with whom Charles formed a father-daughter bond when all three lived together before the show started.

As Charles tells Jan in episode 4 of the first season: “I tried to give Lucy some stability. You know, a routine. I would cook her favorite omelet in the morning, and she loved it, and I loved it, but my ex didn’t.”

At the end of the first season, Charles texted Lucy, and in the second season, the almost daughter became part of the show as a teenager who might have some secrets of her own. The character is also going to be in the third season, and she might have something to do with who killed Ben Glenroy.

Now that you know why does Charles make and throw away omelets in Only Murders in the Building, you can look for more guides and news on the show on Twinfinite.

