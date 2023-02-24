Who Should Cast Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Sebastian Sallow’s questline features all three Unforgivable curses, which can be learned by those who can handle the power of the Dark Arts. One of the first spells you can obtain is the Crucio ability, inflicting pain on its target for a limited time. So, if you aren’t sure which decision to pick during In the Shadow of the Study quest, we’ll explain who should cast Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy In the Shadow of the Study Outcomes, Explained

While in the Slytherin Scriptorium, you must make a difficult decision to cast Crucio on yourself or Sebastian Sallow to open the doorway. However, it doesn’t matter which choice you decide to make since it won’t negatively affect your relationship with him either way. If you don’t want to hurt Sebastian, it’s best to bite the bullet and let him cast it on you. Or, players can make him take the pain, and he will freely allow you to do it to him without hesitation.

There’s also a third choice of not learning the Unforgivable curse, leading to him performing Crucio on you. Players can still get these spells from Sebastian by visiting him in the Undercroft, even if they chose not to obtain them during his missions. It should be noted that the use of Dark Arts spells does not impact the storyline in any shape or form, but you can’t cast them on students, teachers, or other residents of various regions.

You can learn more Unforgivable curses by progressing further in Sallow’s storyline, where you can acquire Imperio and Avada Kedavra. But, the Killing Curse doesn’t become available until much later in the narrative, so players must get to a certain point in the main mission saga to trigger the quest for the spell.

That’s everything you need to know about the Crucio decision in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on In The Shadow of Time mission.

